Our suite was fine but multiple technical issues, toilet did not flush reliably, at times no hot water, HVAC frequently did not work producing hot humid air, TV often would not connect to ships network. No safety briefing, we had to ask about lifejackets and muster station. Food quality was extremely (read extremely) disappointing, no fresh seafood, extremely salty soup, very poor preparations, ...
Fantastic cruise, we thoroughly enjoyed our time on the Sakara...she is absolutely beautiful and the crew were outstanding....We had an Oceanview suite (the most economical option) and loved our cabin...plenty of space, loads of storage, large bathroom, great movie selection and super comfy bed.. The facilities on-board were spectacular...loved the marine toys! The food was wonderful, ...