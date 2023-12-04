Docked in Kotor
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
2 reviews

1-2 of 2 Emerald Yacht Cruises Eastern Caribbean Reviews

Impressive Ship, Amazing Cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Emerald Azzurra

User Avatar
JimBWG
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed in the Caribbean in Mid December on The Azzurra. Usually the ship holds up to 100 passengers, on our week was less than capacity. (Mostly Americans, a few Brits and others). Most people were 55 to 70. a few younger and older couples. Great ship, excellent crew, great food equals an amazing experience. We only took one cruise prior and found big ships and lots of people wasn't enjoyable. ...
Sail Date: December 2024

I'm coming back!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Emerald Azzurra

User Avatar
Flakita1314
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Our recent Caribbean cruise aboard the Emerald Azzurra was nothing short of fantastic. The ship's stunning beauty and impeccable cleanliness exceeded our expectations, creating a comfortable and enjoyable experience. The half-full cruise fostered a friendly atmosphere among both passengers and the crew. The selection of ports and smaller spots added charm to our journey, and the availability of ...
Sail Date: December 2023

