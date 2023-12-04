Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Emerald Azzurra

We sailed in the Caribbean in Mid December on The Azzurra. Usually the ship holds up to 100 passengers, on our week was less than capacity. (Mostly Americans, a few Brits and others). Most people were 55 to 70. a few younger and older couples. Great ship, excellent crew, great food equals an amazing experience. We only took one cruise prior and found big ships and lots of people wasn't enjoyable. ...