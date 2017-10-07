We have been on all sizes and levels of cruise ships. Oceanview, grand suites, sky suites, balcony cabins. Some with little amenities and some with a butler. So with approx 60 cruises taken, the following is an accurate review of the Emerald Azzurra.
Being part of the Scenic group with a great reputation, we were anxious for an outstanding experience. Only 86 passengers (max 100) on this voyage ...
We wanted to see the cities on the itinerary. We found the easy walking group catered for our needs and the guides were all excellent and very informative. The dining facilities were very good with well balanced meals and a second option for breakfast and lunch if needed in a quieter environment.
The main dining room in the evening with over 180 passengers was impossibly noisy and it was ...