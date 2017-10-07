  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Emerald Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Lovely pool area with limited lounges.
Suite 406 with queen bed split
Beef tenderloin entree
Emerald Dawn
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Emerald Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Run to another cruise ship

Review for Emerald Azzurra to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
SRQtravelqueen
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have been on all sizes and levels of cruise ships. Oceanview, grand suites, sky suites, balcony cabins. Some with little amenities and some with a butler. So with approx 60 cruises taken, the following is an accurate review of the Emerald Azzurra. Being part of the Scenic group with a great reputation, we were anxious for an outstanding experience. Only 86 passengers (max 100) on this voyage ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Amsterdam to Basel

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Granny 1
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

We wanted to see the cities on the itinerary. We found the easy walking group catered for our needs and the guides were all excellent and very informative. The dining facilities were very good with well balanced meals and a second option for breakfast and lunch if needed in a quieter environment. The main dining room in the evening with over 180 passengers was impossibly noisy and it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Find a cruise

Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews for Emerald Cruises Ships
Emerald Azzurra Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Emerald Azzurra Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Emerald Sun Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent