Emerald Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Friends we joined up with during the cruise.
Rio Pinhão on a beautiful morning
Emerald Radiance at rest
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
623 reviews

1-10 of 623 Emerald Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

The evening entertainment on the last night was magic and the lunchtime the day previously a real laugh.

Review for Emerald Dawn to Europe - All

User Avatar
The Ayatollah
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this Emerald cruise 2 years back for our Emerald wedding anniversary, Covid forced the delay. Food was good but limited in choice in comparison to other river cruises we have done with a massive buffet selection. With limited mobility access to the sun deck was limited with no assisted methods, lift or chairlift. Staff were good and Igor did well.. As this expensive cruise was sold with ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Fab Rhine Cruise

Review for Emerald Sky to Europe - All

User Avatar
DiandJim
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose the Rhine cruise because we had holidayed on the Emerald Sky previously, both like Germany and we had very good feedback from friends who had holidayed on the Rhine cruise a few years ago. We were not disappointed. The ship was very good, the staff truly amazing and the food and wine excellent. The itinerary was varied and included a variety of walking tours, coach tours in fabulous ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Exceptional service and beautiful ship

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
SianMcG
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

We cruised on the Danube River on a special interest cruise with Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag. The ship is beautifully decorated, it's modern and very luxurious compared to some other river ships we docked with along the cruise. We stayed in a Panorama Balcony Suite and these are a great way to see the views as the large window can be opened all the way down so you can lean out and see ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Fantastic river cruise along the Danube

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
8Travel
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

Had an amazing time sailing along the Danube. This was my first time on a river cruise and it is the perfect way to see so many beautiful cities in one trip. The Panorama Balcony Suite was beautiful with amazing views ever changing from the drop down balcony. The pool, bar and restaurant are all great spaces to relax and unwind, with attentive staff providing a wonderful and friendly ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Spectacular European Splendor

Review for Emerald Star to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
fgoepel
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it was what we could afford. But we got so much more than what we paid for. The cruise director Patricia looked out for all of us, making sure whatever we needed was taken care of. Not just us, everyone. There were people with special challenges, other normal (like me) and very active people who all had their needs met. The activities director Charlotte is a fun ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Excellent staff

Review for Emerald Star to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
14Wickers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was chosen as it was a special offer. What an incredible choice, the cabin was very good even though it was the cheapest available, the cabin was always clean. The food was very good, the buffets had a wide choice of food available and the evening menus always had a variety that could satisfy anybody. the tours at each stop were provided with local guides who spoke good English and the ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Amazing Cruising on the Danube

Review for Emerald Star to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
RickFleck
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Selected this river because it was on our bucket list. We chose Emerald Waterways because of the cities, rooms, dining, and price. We had an amazing cruise and a fabulous time. The cabin room was everything we wanted; plenty of room and very nicely appointed. The dining was pretty darn good. Breakfast buffet and made to order - you decide. Lunches were very much based upon the local ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Wow, Five star ship with a five star crew.

Review for Emerald Star to Europe - All

User Avatar
Samblas
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first European river cruise and I am so glad we chose Emerald. From the moment we stepped on board to the fond farewell, we were constantly amazed and delighted at the thoughtfulness and wonderful service provided by the staff. Nothing was too much trouble. Everywhere is spotless, food is fabulous and all public areas are welcoming with plenty of comfy seating. So many ...
Sail Date: October 2019

The total experience was fabulous

Review for Emerald Star to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Geoffrey Bartlett
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We were a party of eight and wanted to try a river cruse to celebrate our various milestone birthdays as well as anniversaries. we made a very good choice as the experience was great from beginning to end. Starting with the welcome on board as well the attentiveness of all the staff who worked well as a team. The catering was very good with a wide selection of hot and cold foods. The cabins were ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Interesting destinations, excellent crew, good food and excellent weather

Review for Emerald Star to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
fireman999
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have been on a number of sea cruises previously and this was our 3rd river cruise that we chose for the destinations. We had not been on Emerald before so this was a new experience for us. We were met at the airport and transferred to the ship without any problem and greeted by the crew who were very helpful. Our luggage arrived at the cabin safely that we found that the cabin facilities ...
Sail Date: October 2019

