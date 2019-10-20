We booked this Emerald cruise 2 years back for our Emerald wedding anniversary, Covid forced the delay. Food was good but limited in choice in comparison to other river cruises we have done with a massive buffet selection. With limited mobility access to the sun deck was limited with no assisted methods, lift or chairlift. Staff were good and Igor did well.. As this expensive cruise was sold with ...
We chose the Rhine cruise because we had holidayed on the Emerald Sky previously, both like Germany and we had very good feedback from friends who had holidayed on the Rhine cruise a few years ago. We were not disappointed. The ship was very good, the staff truly amazing and the food and wine excellent.
The itinerary was varied and included a variety of walking tours, coach tours in fabulous ...
We cruised on the Danube River on a special interest cruise with Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag. The ship is beautifully decorated, it's modern and very luxurious compared to some other river ships we docked with along the cruise.
We stayed in a Panorama Balcony Suite and these are a great way to see the views as the large window can be opened all the way down so you can lean out and see ...
Had an amazing time sailing along the Danube. This was my first time on a river cruise and it is the perfect way to see so many beautiful cities in one trip. The Panorama Balcony Suite was beautiful with amazing views ever changing from the drop down balcony. The pool, bar and restaurant are all great spaces to relax and unwind, with attentive staff providing a wonderful and friendly ...
We chose this cruise because it was what we could afford. But we got so much more than what we paid for. The cruise director Patricia looked out for all of us, making sure whatever we needed was taken care of. Not just us, everyone. There were people with special challenges, other normal (like me) and very active people who all had their needs met. The activities director Charlotte is a fun ...
This was chosen as it was a special offer. What an incredible choice, the cabin was very good even though it was the cheapest available, the cabin was always clean. The food was very good, the buffets had a wide choice of food available and the evening menus always had a variety that could satisfy anybody. the tours at each stop were provided with local guides who spoke good English and the ...
Selected this river because it was on our bucket list. We chose Emerald Waterways because of the cities, rooms, dining, and price. We had an amazing cruise and a fabulous time. The cabin room was everything we wanted; plenty of room and very nicely appointed. The dining was pretty darn good. Breakfast buffet and made to order - you decide. Lunches were very much based upon the local ...
This was our first European river cruise and I am so glad we chose Emerald. From the moment we stepped on board to the fond farewell, we were constantly amazed and delighted at the thoughtfulness and wonderful service provided by the staff. Nothing was too much trouble.
Everywhere is spotless, food is fabulous and all public areas are welcoming with plenty of comfy seating.
So many ...
We were a party of eight and wanted to try a river cruse to celebrate our various milestone birthdays as well as anniversaries. we made a very good choice as the experience was great from beginning to end. Starting with the welcome on board as well the attentiveness of all the staff who worked well as a team. The catering was very good with a wide selection of hot and cold foods. The cabins were ...
We have been on a number of sea cruises previously and this was our 3rd river cruise that we chose for the destinations. We had not been on Emerald before so this was a new experience for us.
We were met at the airport and transferred to the ship without any problem and greeted by the crew who were very helpful. Our luggage arrived at the cabin safely that we found that the cabin facilities ...