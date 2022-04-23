After all the issues with the pandemic, this cruise was just what the doctor ordered. We had the most amazing food cooked in the tiniest of spaces. These guys should be on Masterchef. The crew were fantastic - very friendly, very helpful and looked after us brilliantly. The daily information and organisation could not be bettered. There was no reason not to know what was happening on any day or ...
This was our second Emerald cruise and it didn't disappoint. The ship, cabins, bar, restaurant and public spaces were all well serviced, clean and inviting. The food was excellent. The ports of call and excursions were well measured and varied for all abilities. The entertainment was just right for the size of the ship. Jana as Cruise Director and Tina (Entertainment) were the cream of a very ...
From start to finish the whole cruise was a fantastic experience. The transfers to & from the airport went seamlessly & the reception on arrival friendly & informative. The crew were friendly & helpful & the atmosphere was very inclusive. The food & wines were excellent. All the public areas were always kept pristine. Although the cabin was snug this was never an issue. It was very comfortable & ...
I started planning this cruise with my sister as part of her 80th birthday celebrations. The first outing abroad since lockdown for her, so she was a little bit nervous. There was no need for that. From being greeted at the airport, welcomed onto the ship and the delicious lunch which was immediately available in the lounge, the cruise was top quality.
From the outset, the attitude and ...
We chose this river cruise because this was the last leg of our France river cruises. Pre-Covid we had done the Paris to Normandy and the Bordeaux river cruises on Uniworld and loved it. We chose Emerald based on reviews and frankly, price. Emerald had the normal, to be expected, startup issues with staffing. We understand that. The cabin was small but nice although we don't care for the virtual ...
We booked this Emerald cruise 2 years back for our Emerald wedding anniversary, Covid forced the delay. Food was good but limited in choice in comparison to other river cruises we have done with a massive buffet selection. With limited mobility access to the sun deck was limited with no assisted methods, lift or chairlift. Staff were good and Igor did well.. As this expensive cruise was sold with ...
Our reason for taking this cruise was our previous experiences with the company, but mainly the Itinerary. Having sailed with Emerald twice before we were confident that we we would be happy with the boat, the accommodation and the food. Knowing that the food and wine is sourced locally and being fans of French cuisine and wines, ultimately we were not disappointed, with one of the highlights ...
My husband and I chose this particular cruise because of the itinerary, we were not disappointed. Each place we visited had something of interest for us. There was a good choice of excursions and, in most cases we chose ‘active’. We cycled, hiked and went canoeing. We also did most of the guided tours and the guides were exceptional, a special mention for Pierre, our guide in Vivier, who was so ...
We chose the Rhine cruise because we had holidayed on the Emerald Sky previously, both like Germany and we had very good feedback from friends who had holidayed on the Rhine cruise a few years ago. We were not disappointed. The ship was very good, the staff truly amazing and the food and wine excellent.
The itinerary was varied and included a variety of walking tours, coach tours in fabulous ...
It was our first river cruise and this was a test trip. It has spoilt us for other trips we fear as all the crew were Portugese and wanting to highlight their hospitality. English was not a problem either. Everything being included was a real treat too. Delighted to say it exceeded our expectations. Not really for children as much as we love them! Embarkation and Disembarkation was so slick we ...