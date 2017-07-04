  • Newsletter
Emerald Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Absolutely fabulous

Review for Emerald Azzurra to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
FancyCruz
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We really wanted to visit Croatia and we thought the Emerald Azzurra would be the perfect way to do it! Imagine starting in Dubrovnik after an included city tour, then greeted personally by all the head crew members including the Captain! Throw in a ice cold towel, some prosecco and the amazing service started right away! This mega yacht with only max 100 passengers was just amazing. We were ...
Sail Date: August 2022

Emerald Azzurra down the fabulous Dalmatian Coast

Review for Emerald Azzurra to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
pmbank
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose Emerald Azzurra because it was unique, a brand new small 100 passenger ship that sailed down the coast of Croatia, able to pull into small coastal ports. We sailed from Venice to Greece which was two cruises back to back,( highly recommend doing that if you have the time and money) It was our first experience with Emerald Cruise line. Once we got to the ship we LOVED the whole ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Amsterdam to Basel

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Granny 1
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

We wanted to see the cities on the itinerary. We found the easy walking group catered for our needs and the guides were all excellent and very informative. The dining facilities were very good with well balanced meals and a second option for breakfast and lunch if needed in a quieter environment. The main dining room in the evening with over 180 passengers was impossibly noisy and it was ...
Sail Date: October 2017

Interesting

Review for Emerald Sky to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
LorraineJ
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I wanted to see Eastern Europe. Our stay at the Sheraton in Bucharest was good also the tour of the City. The Sky Emerald was a very well designed ship very contemporary design with clean lines, which we loved, however the cabin space was small and not enough room to hang our clothes. On the other hand there were ample spaces in the very deep drawers. Another minus for us was ...
Sail Date: July 2017

