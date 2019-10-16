  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Emerald Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Friends we joined up with during the cruise.
Rio Pinhão on a beautiful morning
Emerald Radiance at rest
4.5
Very Good
323 reviews

The evening entertainment on the last night was magic and the lunchtime the day previously a real laugh.

Review for Emerald Dawn to Europe - All

User Avatar
The Ayatollah
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this Emerald cruise 2 years back for our Emerald wedding anniversary, Covid forced the delay. Food was good but limited in choice in comparison to other river cruises we have done with a massive buffet selection. With limited mobility access to the sun deck was limited with no assisted methods, lift or chairlift. Staff were good and Igor did well.. As this expensive cruise was sold with ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Exceptional service and beautiful ship

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
SianMcG
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

We cruised on the Danube River on a special interest cruise with Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag. The ship is beautifully decorated, it's modern and very luxurious compared to some other river ships we docked with along the cruise. We stayed in a Panorama Balcony Suite and these are a great way to see the views as the large window can be opened all the way down so you can lean out and see ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Fantastic river cruise along the Danube

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
8Travel
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

Had an amazing time sailing along the Danube. This was my first time on a river cruise and it is the perfect way to see so many beautiful cities in one trip. The Panorama Balcony Suite was beautiful with amazing views ever changing from the drop down balcony. The pool, bar and restaurant are all great spaces to relax and unwind, with attentive staff providing a wonderful and friendly ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Entertaining and Educational

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
DTOR
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Great friendly staff starting with the people who met us at the airport. Getting to the ship was seamless and easy. Everyone from the cabin steward to meal servers to the activity director was friendly and helpful. We were kept well informed every day of scheduled dockings and events. The good food seemed endless with many options to cover almost every taste and serving times that worked for ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

First cruise

Review for Emerald Dawn to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Jatect
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

Enjoyed the very experience guides at each stop. The guides helped you understand the history and customs of each stop. Many of the guides shared personal asides about their lives and their families. Great having some free time to explore an shop on our own. Dining area very noisy due to low ceiling. Better sound proofing would help. The onboard entertainment was of excellent quality. The wait ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Danube delightful

Review for Emerald Dawn to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cjwhelpton
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise to celebrate my retirement following 30 years in the London Fire Service. The previous reviews, itinerary and price was the main factor in choosing this particular river cruise.The service we received from start to finish was first class all the way. We chose a standard cabin with the small full width window this being as a result of reviews commenting on the large floor to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Superb cruise

Review for Emerald Dawn to Europe - All

User Avatar
Ianmpartridge
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our second cruise with Emerald Waterways (the first being the Douro river cruise which was also excellent). We booked a cabin on the lower deck. The room was well equipped, comfortable with plenty of storage space. The furnishings were of a good standard with no room for complaint. The only downside of using cabins on the lower floor is reduced natural daylight. Something we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Excellent, second only to Emerald Duoro where Portuguese crew were exceptional

Review for Emerald Dawn to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kandipa
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had really enjoyed our Emerald Duoro cruise and wanted to explore the Danube countries. Although we found that we are less interested in the culture and language of this part of Europe we cannot fault Emerald. The staff all did a great job and the whole thing was very well organised and enjoyable. The cabin was spotless and although small was well designed with lots of storage. Comfortable ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Disappointed

Review for Emerald Dawn to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
slotravelers
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was arranged through Vermont Biking Tours VBT. The cabin were similar to Avalon, Viking, and Uniworld quality. The staff was excellent speaking English very well and very professional. However, the dining experience is much to be desired. Breakfast and lunch were adequate. Dinner was another matter. The dining room was noisy and it was very difficult to converse. The main course ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Above expectation

Review for Emerald Dawn to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
BikeAndCruise
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We choose because of going with VBT bike tours. We were treated well by the cruise staff and VBT leaders. Layout of cabin perfect. Beautiful room and panoramic picture window. Great location new to us. Weather surprisingly perfect. Coffee excellent. Appreciate free water bottles in room and on leaving ship. Spacious storage of cabin. Best layout of a cabin on a cruise we have ever had. Good ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

