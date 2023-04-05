The good - decent boat, food and drink with excellent service from the crew. Fellow passengers were lovely.
The bad:
* the boat was stuck above Lyon for the whole week on the Saone due to high water sailing up and down between Chalon Sur Saone and Villefranche and Trevaux. This was not the expensive itinerary paid for.
* coached to Tournon and the replacement excursions of Vienne, wine ...
Took cruise to see the iconic sights of France- Province regions. Great seeing France. Lovely wineries and scenes. Great history. Overall a lot of money for having to serve myself twice a day with buffet. Standing in a lineup to get food everyday and jostling for seating each meal. Food seemed rationed. Continental Breakfast for early birds was small muffins and croissant and a couple of ...
We wanted to experience a river cruise and the price was reasonable. Got off to a bad start as we were left sitting on the bus from airport to the ship for more than two and half hours while waiting for late arrivals. Even suggested we got off and walk a good distance back to the terminal if we wanted to use the facilities as there was still no word of moving off.
We did and bought water ...
Dates fitted in with rest of our trip. The food, staff, quality of the meals was excellent. However, there was no beautiful scenery to admire. Lots of industrial buildings and plain countryside. I’d recommend Danube to this trip. The entertainment was just right, everyone on board seemed to enjoy. Lots of dancing the night of the live band. Aida and Darren had spectacular voices, very much ...
Emerald Liberte was a slightly smaller ship to those that Emerald have on the Rhine and Danube - but still had the covered swimming pool at the back end of Horizon Deck and the relaxing area around it. My favourite place on these ships and one reason I prefer Emerald. The schedule also included a tour to Beaune from Chalon-sur-Saone, with a visit to its amazing Hospices de Beaune. Not offered on ...
We chose emerald because they were the only ones who had back to back river cruises from France to Portugal and
Everything booked through them. During the 2 nd transfer from Lyon to Porto emerald booked us on 2 flights going to Brussels then to Porto which really was the start of the bad service we received from emerald. We asked why didn’t they fly us direct from Lyon to Porto they said sorry ...
We chose this cruise because we liked the itinerary and we enjoyed all the places we visited. The boat itself is very nice, cabins a bit snug but bed very comfortable. Food and wine all good but restaurant lacked a bit in terms of ambiance though staff all helpful and friendly. Main issue was the unseemly scramble if you wanted a table for two. Also at lunchtime it would be helpful if a copy of ...
Emerald was recommended by friends. The timing of this cruise fit our schedule and we wanted to experience south of France.
We very much enjoyed the cruise!
The ship was modern and immaculate. The crew was amazing in their performance and demeanor. The food was exceptional!
We enjoyed all the included tours and several of the optional (extra cost) ones. Our tour guides and excursion ...
We had sailed with Emerald before and had a great time so wanted to go again, this time along the river Rhone.
Emerald boats have virtually the same layout so they are pretty easy to get around after boarding. The staff/crew once again were excellent, the food and wine exemplary and the ports of call with guided excursions just fabulous. All sounds fantastic, however, now comes the but.
I ...
We went on our Honeymoon. We had waited a year to be able to go on a River Cruise, post pandemic. The food and service was outstanding. The entertainment on board was hit and miss. We loved the word game! The excursions were informative and fun.
On one of our excursions, we found out from another cruise line that the lock operators were on strike. This person had been staying in a hotel for 3 ...