Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Liberte

We wanted to experience a river cruise and the price was reasonable. Got off to a bad start as we were left sitting on the bus from airport to the ship for more than two and half hours while waiting for late arrivals. Even suggested we got off and walk a good distance back to the terminal if we wanted to use the facilities as there was still no word of moving off. We did and bought water ...