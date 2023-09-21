Emerald Europe River Cruise Reviews

Panorama Suite, Emerald Harmony
Photo Credit: eleventyseven
Emerald Harmony
Photo Credit: eleventyseven
Pool, Emerald Harmony
Photo Credit: eleventyseven
Sampan, Emerald Harmony
Photo Credit: eleventyseven
Disappointed on the Douro River.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Radiance

User Avatar
DMMac1
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The food and staff where fantastic. We were very disappointed that we didn't get to do the entire cruise. The reason that was relayed to the passengers was the water levels where to high to go through the lock system. On Day 3 we made it about half way up the Douro river and it stopped. We were of the understanding when we went to an information session prior to booking the cruise that ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Emerald River Cruises—Outstanding!!! 5 Stars!!!!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Sky

User Avatar
Cruisenaut
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

What an outstanding cruise! No complaints. The boat, crew, tours, food were second to none. Very clean room with all you need to be comfortable. The food was top notch and as I have specific food needs, they met them and I felt very safe eating. The food was plentiful and the Chef Suggestions were always local or regional dishes. Nice touch. Wine pairings were very good, too. The crew ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Staff can’t do enough for us!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Radiance

User Avatar
Travelling Mamma
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had heard so much about Portugal and decided to go. We had gone on Emerald Liberte in the Spring and enjoyed ourselves, despite the French strike. The staff and the food are fantastic! Chef Marinho is gifted for such a young man. The Captain is 28 years old and he navigates the Douro perfectly. The excursions are informative and well thought out. The little extras they fit in were ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Excellent on-board service

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Radiance

User Avatar
Emerald102023
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The service and people on the cruise were exceptional at every level. One disappointment was the evening entertainment. We would prefer after dinner lounge entertainment such as a quiet piano player in the background to relax to. This was more games and competition in the evening. One night was a singer and piano, who was very good. Being able to get out of the room and talk with friends in a ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

First time river cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Luna

User Avatar
Kerkow
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise line and time as it suited our time preference from Amsterdam to Budapest. The Luna is a new ship and it far exceeded our expectations The meals and food available is quite extent. We didn’t get a drinks package as we don’t drink too much but it probably is worth it if you do like a drink or two We had to change ships to the Destiny due to the low river levels ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Couldn’t ask for BETTER STAFF !

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Luna

User Avatar
60andcounting
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Enjoyed the Luna. Carla and many many others work very hard (hope they get paid enough). Food was well prepared, fresh, appealing and LOADS OF CHOICES! Something for everyone. Clean thru out - from rooms to hallways. Wasn’t so fond of docking a lot during day with one and sometimes 2 ships on either side. Rhine wasn’t (in my opinion as lovely as Danube). Included excursions were well planned ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Emerald and Scenic are a great choice

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Sky

User Avatar
K from Canada
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Did Budapest to Amsterdam originally scheduled on the Dawn but due to low water we were moved to the Sky. Since the boats are similar it was not an issue. The ship is modern and comfortable and the staff are excellent friendly and helpful. The passengers were mainly from Canada, Australia the US most in their 60s and up. Stayed in a Grand balcony suite which came with a separate balcony area plus ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Amazing Douro

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Radiance

User Avatar
Oyster87
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Wanted a river cruise and the Emerald line was recommended by friends. None of us had been to Porto or the Douro region so this cruise met all our interests. ALL the staff were incredibly friendly, efficient and attentive - with the ability to have fun with us. What an amazing team - truly a TEAM as they all helped each other when needed, no rigid demarcation of jobs. Nothing was too much ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Amazing Cruise!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Luna

User Avatar
pdo
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was my second Emerald Cruise and I was not disappointed. The crew were friendly and knowledgeable and made me feel very welcome. The rooms were clean and well appointed. The pool was divine. The food was out of this world. The evening entertainment was great. The excursions were terrific. The trip was well organised from beginning to end and I felt I could be as relaxed or as active as I ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Lots of Sick People

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Sky

User Avatar
Bobblack
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to see historic Europe in a guided carefree way. The actual cruise and destinations were awesome. We seen so much history and met some wonderful interesting people. Emerald really did a good job organizing the itinerary. However there was so much coughing and people that were very sick. The ambulance came to the ship 5 times and took people away. My wife contracted pneumonia and is still ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

