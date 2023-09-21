The food and staff where fantastic.
We were very disappointed that we didn't get to do the entire cruise. The reason that was relayed to the passengers was the water levels where to high to go through the lock system. On Day 3 we made it about half way up the Douro river and it stopped.
We were of the understanding when we went to an information session prior to booking the cruise that ...
What an outstanding cruise! No complaints. The boat, crew, tours, food were second to none. Very clean room with all you need to be comfortable. The food was top notch and as I have specific food needs, they met them and I felt very safe eating. The food was plentiful and the Chef Suggestions were always local or regional dishes. Nice touch. Wine pairings were very good, too.
The crew ...
We had heard so much about Portugal and decided to go. We had gone on Emerald Liberte in the Spring and enjoyed ourselves, despite the French strike.
The staff and the food are fantastic! Chef Marinho is gifted for such a young man. The Captain is 28 years old and he navigates the Douro perfectly.
The excursions are informative and well thought out. The little extras they fit in were ...
The service and people on the cruise were exceptional at every level. One disappointment was the evening entertainment. We would prefer after dinner lounge entertainment such as a quiet piano player in the background to relax to. This was more games and competition in the evening. One night was a singer and piano, who was very good. Being able to get out of the room and talk with friends in a ...
We chose this cruise line and time as it suited our time preference from Amsterdam to Budapest.
The Luna is a new ship and it far exceeded our expectations
The meals and food available is quite extent. We didn’t get a drinks package as we don’t drink too much but it probably is worth it if you do like a drink or two
We had to change ships to the Destiny due to the low river levels ...
Enjoyed the Luna. Carla and many many others work very hard (hope they get paid enough). Food was well prepared, fresh, appealing and LOADS OF CHOICES! Something for everyone. Clean thru out - from rooms to hallways. Wasn’t so fond of docking a lot during day with one and sometimes 2 ships on either side. Rhine wasn’t (in my opinion as lovely as Danube). Included excursions were well planned ...
Did Budapest to Amsterdam originally scheduled on the Dawn but due to low water we were moved to the Sky. Since the boats are similar it was not an issue. The ship is modern and comfortable and the staff are excellent friendly and helpful. The passengers were mainly from Canada, Australia the US most in their 60s and up. Stayed in a Grand balcony suite which came with a separate balcony area plus ...
Wanted a river cruise and the Emerald line was recommended by friends. None of us had been to Porto or the Douro region so this cruise met all our interests.
ALL the staff were incredibly friendly, efficient and attentive - with the ability to have fun with us. What an amazing team - truly a TEAM as they all helped each other when needed, no rigid demarcation of jobs. Nothing was too much ...
This was my second Emerald Cruise and I was not disappointed. The crew were friendly and knowledgeable and made me feel very welcome.
The rooms were clean and well appointed. The pool was divine. The food was out of this world. The evening entertainment was great. The excursions were terrific. The trip was well organised from beginning to end and I felt I could be as relaxed or as active as I ...
We wanted to see historic Europe in a guided carefree way. The actual cruise and destinations were awesome. We seen so much history and met some wonderful interesting people. Emerald really did a good job organizing the itinerary. However there was so much coughing and people that were very sick. The ambulance came to the ship 5 times and took people away. My wife contracted pneumonia and is still ...