Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Radiance

The food and staff where fantastic. We were very disappointed that we didn't get to do the entire cruise. The reason that was relayed to the passengers was the water levels where to high to go through the lock system. On Day 3 we made it about half way up the Douro river and it stopped. We were of the understanding when we went to an information session prior to booking the cruise that ...