We really wanted to visit Croatia and we thought the Emerald Azzurra would be the perfect way to do it!
Imagine starting in Dubrovnik after an included city tour, then greeted personally by all the head crew members including the Captain! Throw in a ice cold towel, some prosecco and the amazing service started right away!
This mega yacht with only max 100 passengers was just amazing. We were ...
We chose Emerald Azzurra because it was unique, a brand new small 100 passenger ship that sailed down the coast of Croatia, able to pull into small coastal ports. We sailed from Venice to Greece which was two cruises back to back,( highly recommend doing that if you have the time and money) It was our first experience with Emerald Cruise line. Once we got to the ship we LOVED the whole ...
My husband and I wanted to see Eastern Europe. Our stay at the Sheraton in Bucharest was good also the tour of the City.
The Sky Emerald was a very well designed ship very contemporary design with clean lines, which we loved, however the cabin space was small and not enough room to hang our clothes. On the other hand there were ample spaces in the very deep drawers. Another minus for us was ...