Panorama Suite, Emerald Harmony
Emerald Harmony
Pool, Emerald Harmony
Sampan, Emerald Harmony
Emerald River Cruises—Outstanding!!! 5 Stars!!!!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Sky

User Avatar
Cruisenaut
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

What an outstanding cruise! No complaints. The boat, crew, tours, food were second to none. Very clean room with all you need to be comfortable. The food was top notch and as I have specific food needs, they met them and I felt very safe eating. The food was plentiful and the Chef Suggestions were always local or regional dishes. Nice touch. Wine pairings were very good, too. The crew ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

First time river cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Luna

User Avatar
Kerkow
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise line and time as it suited our time preference from Amsterdam to Budapest. The Luna is a new ship and it far exceeded our expectations The meals and food available is quite extent. We didn’t get a drinks package as we don’t drink too much but it probably is worth it if you do like a drink or two We had to change ships to the Destiny due to the low river levels ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Couldn’t ask for BETTER STAFF !

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Luna

User Avatar
60andcounting
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Enjoyed the Luna. Carla and many many others work very hard (hope they get paid enough). Food was well prepared, fresh, appealing and LOADS OF CHOICES! Something for everyone. Clean thru out - from rooms to hallways. Wasn’t so fond of docking a lot during day with one and sometimes 2 ships on either side. Rhine wasn’t (in my opinion as lovely as Danube). Included excursions were well planned ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Emerald and Scenic are a great choice

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Sky

User Avatar
K from Canada
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Did Budapest to Amsterdam originally scheduled on the Dawn but due to low water we were moved to the Sky. Since the boats are similar it was not an issue. The ship is modern and comfortable and the staff are excellent friendly and helpful. The passengers were mainly from Canada, Australia the US most in their 60s and up. Stayed in a Grand balcony suite which came with a separate balcony area plus ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Amazing Cruise!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Luna

User Avatar
pdo
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was my second Emerald Cruise and I was not disappointed. The crew were friendly and knowledgeable and made me feel very welcome. The rooms were clean and well appointed. The pool was divine. The food was out of this world. The evening entertainment was great. The excursions were terrific. The trip was well organised from beginning to end and I felt I could be as relaxed or as active as I ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Lots of Sick People

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Sky

User Avatar
Bobblack
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to see historic Europe in a guided carefree way. The actual cruise and destinations were awesome. We seen so much history and met some wonderful interesting people. Emerald really did a good job organizing the itinerary. However there was so much coughing and people that were very sick. The ambulance came to the ship 5 times and took people away. My wife contracted pneumonia and is still ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Amsterdam to Basel

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Luna

User Avatar
Fourcats2
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Boarding was good we were able to have lunch and drinks in the lounge while waiting for rooms to be ready. Recommendation. Could use more good evening entertainment. Piano but no piano man. Bell ringers and violinist had to end their shows early to get off the boat so we could sail. Dining room very crowded. Not much room to move around. Ports always seemed in industrial areas. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Fell below expectations

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Destiny

User Avatar
DMTraveller
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

After some comparison shopping, we chose Emerald, based on their brochures and the promotional campaign. It looked like a nice, high-end product and it included gratuities and extended beverage package (along with options that other companies also offer). We sailed for two weeks from Budapest to Amsterdam in the second half of August. Once we found the ship, the check-in was smooth and well ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Review of Jewels of the Rhine cruise 12 Aug 2023 from a disability perspective.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Dawn

User Avatar
Peter Lanky
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Initial embarkation was straightforward, as the ship was docked adjacent to the port, but if this is not the case as we encountered later, it can be a matter of luck whether there is a straight walk through another ship, or if one has to climb to the sun deck, traverse two sun decks, and down again to the dock. As I am able to walk a few steps with assistance, this was less of a problem for me, ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Traveled with disabled person

The most relaxing of rivers

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Emerald Radiance

User Avatar
strangersonatrain
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Reasons we chose this cruise: 1) we had a wedding in Madrid and the timing was perfect to follow up with this cruise 2) I had visited Porto in the past and I wanted my husband to see one of my favorite cities 3) River cruises are the best of both worlds. We have sailed with Emerald three times before and never disappointed. The staff on the Emerald were fantastic in all respects. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

