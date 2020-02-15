  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Emerald Asia Cruise Reviews

Parliament building, Budapest
Tito's burial site, Belgrade
Statue, carving of the face of of Decebalus, Iron Gates
Pool, Emerald Sun
Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Emerald Asia Cruise Reviews

Ship not ready

Review for Emerald Azzurra to Asia

User Avatar
Cruise Conan
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Some may read this comment and think, it won’t happen to us and book a trip. The script below is a very small summary of what has been sent to ABTA, the actual complaint is some three pages long. If you really want a luxury holiday, avoid the Emerald Azzurra and book something else. There is plenty out there and if it goes wrong maybe their customer services will look after you, Emerald did not ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

A First Class Plus River Cruise

Review for Emerald Harmony to Asia

User Avatar
janet2506520235
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

Our introduction to Vietnam was interesting and educational with our tour to the Cu Chi’s tunnels and a visit to the city of Saigon followed the next day to transfer to our ship. Everything about this cruise was excellent. The slide down window turned our stateroom into our private balcony where we could enjoy life on the Mekong River as we sailed along. The dining experience was wonderful ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Asia Cruise Reviews for Emerald Cruises Ships
Emerald Azzurra Asia Cruise Reviews
Emerald Harmony Asia Cruise Reviews
