Some may read this comment and think, it won’t happen to us and book a trip. The script below is a very small summary of what has been sent to ABTA, the actual complaint is some three pages long. If you really want a luxury holiday, avoid the Emerald Azzurra and book something else. There is plenty out there and if it goes wrong maybe their customer services will look after you, Emerald did not ...
Our introduction to Vietnam was interesting and educational with our tour to the Cu Chi’s tunnels and a visit to the city of Saigon followed the next day to transfer to our ship.
Everything about this cruise was excellent. The slide down window turned our stateroom into our private balcony where we could enjoy life on the Mekong River as we sailed along. The dining experience was wonderful ...