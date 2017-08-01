Review for Azamara Journey to Baltic Sea

We chose this cruise as it gave us the longest time in St. Petersburg. Also as we live in Scotland, leaving from Edinburgh was a bonus! We'd been on the Journey twice before and in truth we've mainly gone by itinerary. In April/May we were fortunate to take the 3 week Spice Route cruise which was amazing. It was fun and seemed to have a 'friendlier' and more laid back feel but apart from ...