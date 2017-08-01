Review for Azamara Journey to Baltic Sea

We were a little worried about an Azamara cruise with a 17 and 19 year old, but we all had a great time. The service was amazing, food was very good and the staff addressed each of our on board issues (gym temp too hot, and jacuzzi not open late enough). The hotel manager fixed the gym temp and kept the jacuzzi open 2 hours later one night while we were on the cruise. We would have liked it open ...