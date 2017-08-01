  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Edinburgh (South Queensferry) to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
12 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 12 Edinburgh (South Queensferry) to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Enjoyable return to cruising

Review for Sirena to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
zanzan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this cruise as we like Oceania, embarkation close to home, and because of the port calls around the North Sea and part of Southern Baltic. The first port in Faroes was cancelled to everyone’s disappointment, replaced by Invergordon. Which I really enjoyed, to my surprise. Otherwise everything went to plan and we thoroughly enjoyed the mix of other ports, particularly Stavanger and Oslo. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Cabin Type: Inside

This Criuise ship travelled to an awesome destination -Norway

Review for Azamara Journey to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
grey traveller
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the ports visited, The Cruise ship for the passenger size and a Balcony Stateroom for watching the world go by. Firstly the ports we visited were all great. some were via tender boat and others berthed close to town. On this cruise the embarkation process took such a long time with the ports telling us we would commence boarding at 11:30am when in fact it was ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Thank you for taking the time to write a cruise review....

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Great close-in access to ports and wonderful surprise once onboard!

Review for Azamara Journey to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Wolrab
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was selected to celebrate our anniversary and to get out of the extreme summer heat of Florida! Azamara only offered the one sailing for this itinerary, or we'd have selected another time to go since it was PEAK tourist season in all the ports of call. That made the trip stressful at times dealing with the thousands of visitors and hundreds of busses at tight venues, particularly in ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Thank you for the feedback wolrab. ...

Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom (obstructed view)

Older ship, avg. food (poor steaks), excellent service

Review for Azamara Journey to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
impala1ss
10+ Cruises

Title says it all. It is nowhere near as good as a Vikings Ocean Cruise. The ship is old has outdated decor (early Renaissance?) which is dark and dreary. The rugs are almost warn out. On the 7th floor starboard the hallway rug has a severe stain running the complete length of it which looks like there had been a sewage overflow on the cabin side of the rug. The intenet package was impossible ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin Type: Club Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Azamara Journey with Teens

Review for Azamara Journey to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
san diego travel family
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We were a little worried about an Azamara cruise with a 17 and 19 year old, but we all had a great time. The service was amazing, food was very good and the staff addressed each of our on board issues (gym temp too hot, and jacuzzi not open late enough). The hotel manager fixed the gym temp and kept the jacuzzi open 2 hours later one night while we were on the cruise. We would have liked it open ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Hi San Diego Travel Family, Thank you so much for the review "Azamara Journey with Teens." I'm glad they found plenty of things to do to stay entertained! I can't apologize on behalf of the...

Sail Date: August 2017

Traveled with children

Very predictable Azamara - no surprises

Review for Azamara Journey to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
elstone
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as it gave us the longest time in St. Petersburg. Also as we live in Scotland, leaving from Edinburgh was a bonus! We'd been on the Journey twice before and in truth we've mainly gone by itinerary. In April/May we were fortunate to take the 3 week Spice Route cruise which was amazing. It was fun and seemed to have a 'friendlier' and more laid back feel but apart from ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Thank you for the review Elstone! We look forward to welcoming you on the Cuba cruise. I do believe we are the only line spending 3-days in Havana :)...

Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Amazing ports to see.

Review for Azamara Journey to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Sandoncul
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

These were places we'd never been before. Everything was good except the choices at dinner in the main dining room. Too many fancy names for the previous nights leftovers, it seemed. Very little straightforward meals and next to no Italian pasta type meals. Also had one meal at Aqualina that was just passable. The lobster tail was rubber. Two at Prime C were good, but not out of this ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Hello Sandoncul, Thank you for the 5-star review! I'm glad you enjoyed the cruise, itinerary, staff, entertainment, and our docking. But I am sorry you were not overly-pleased with our dinner...

Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin Type: Club Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

A Birthday Treat

Review for Azamara Journey to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Mam Mia
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

My son took me on the cruise for a very special birthday....age not for public knowledge...We had a great time, met some wonderful people ( fellow cruisers and crew) AND MADE THE MOST OF EVERY OPPORTUNITY. STAYED UP TILL ALL HOURS, SANG DANCED AND IN GENERAL MADE MY BIRTHDAY SPECIAL. and I even went in the pool which is completely unknown for me. Loved every port we visited, even the soaking we ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Thank you for the review Mam Mia! And from all of us, Happy Birthday!...

Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Another great Azamara cruise but the need to be aware of the competition

Review for Azamara Journey to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
AllisonJames
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We returned to Azamara after our first voyage last year on the Quest. We found that the two ships were almost similar although we preferred the artwork on the Quest better than the Journey. Else, everything was equal and the service continued to be excellent. We thought that the main dining room's menu had drastically improved over the past year and featured a more wide-ranging assortment of ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Great Cruise

Review for Wind Surf to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Redtravel
10+ Cruises

This was our 2nd time on a Baltic cruise. It was also our 2nd cruise on the Windsurf. Our 1st Baltic cruise was on a very large ship. We like smaller ships. We chose the Scandanavian Tapestry voyage because it visited several ports in Northern Europe without a stop in St. Petersburg. Most Baltic cruises go to Russia. Since I do not agree with Putin's politics, I didn't want to go to Russia. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2016

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

