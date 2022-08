Review for 50 Years of Victory (Poseidon Expeditions) to Arctic

Journey to the Arctic Circle , Was a adventure for my husband and I. Our ship held 125 people, but they were only about 100 People on the cruise. The ship was small and sturdy, compared to the huge cruise ships that are out now. Our cabin was nicely appointed, and their attention to detail was phenomenal. We felt very well taken care of. We had the most amazing chef. Every meal was an ...