Review for MSC Sinfonia to Trans-Ocean

We wanted a LONG cruise and this was it❣️ The embarkation process went smooth. The fact that we could check in online, made it easy The ship is awesome and has everything you can think of Our cabin was very good and we had enough space not to feel cramped. All the food was excellent. The food from the dining experience was good - although the service was slow (but it was not the ...