We are currently on this excuse of a boat that you call a cruise ship "Cabin *81**"
Previously we have travelled with Holland America, Celebrity, Carnival, Royal Caribbean and P & O
Examples
Dinner
Ordered dinner and the vegetables were raw when we queried the head waiter he blamed the server
The menu, well I hope your not paying the head chef a decent wage because he is not dishing ...
Price and itinerary was the drawcard, but the cruise was just awful. Cold food with no flavour. No entertainment except for dancing and pool games. No movies or tv except if you paid for them. Treated like cattle on embarking took 2 hrs. Bistro closed at 2oc. Didnt get on till then. Room was dirty when we finally got in. Service at night in dining room was terrible took nearly 2 hrs and food was ...
We were looking for a one-way travel itinerary and chose a cruise over a one-way air-ticket. It served as a family vacation for 24 days and was worth the experience. The only thing to keep in mind when doing a long crossing is that most of the passengers are retired and that there are not many children on board, however the team at the Mini-Club are fantastic and have an action packed program for ...
MSC SINFONIA
CRUISE ITINERARY – DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA TO VENICE – 20 APRIL 2018 – 14 MAY 2018
GOOD COMMENTS
1. The whole of the ship was always clean and tidy
2. Medical Centre – Unfortunately I had to attend the medical centre. The consultation by the doctor was excellent and thorough. The Medical Centre was well organised and very busy. (It was difficult to find ...
We wanted a LONG cruise and this was it❣️
The embarkation process went smooth. The fact that we could check in online, made it easy
The ship is awesome and has everything you can think of Our cabin was very good and we had enough space not to feel cramped. All the food was excellent. The food from the dining experience was good - although the service was slow (but it was not the ...
We wanted to do a longer cruise. We started in Durban which we knew so only did a half day in Durban.
Embarkation and disembarkation at the beginning and end went smoothly however at the different ports it was a little chaotic. When you have more than 4 buses going perhaps you could call two at a time rather than 4.
The ship was lovely and clean. Our room which had a big window was spacious ...
We chose this cruise to celebrate birthday and anniversary milestones as we had not had a long vacation in years. I cannot recommend MSC to anyone. The actual destinations we visited were amazing but the overcrowding on board, the poor quality of food and entertainment spoilt our holiday. The problem seems to be the management have completely lost touch with what is happening around them and have ...