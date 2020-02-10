We loved our cruise. We loved all the people we met there and also the staff were just amazing. The lady specifically that took care of us was exceptionally amazing. JUDITH. Even thr baby loved her. We even wanted to take her back home with us. The food was wow. We enjoyed everything to the fullest. Raja from the liquor store was also so nice and friendly. We loved his entertainment and music he ...
We choose different destination from previous years, te cruise was lovely despite the harvoc we are going through in the world one thing that was so so horrible is that I booked 2 cabins and to be placed at 14007 another ar 12019 when later the next day after having requested that we are placed in the same floor then the is a cabin available when we have already unpacked-now that was not nice at ...
We chose this cruise because it was close to my wife's birthday. On the Sunday prior to the cruise our President announced the strict measures for gatherings and movement of people - we thought our cruise was cancelled and tried to contact MSC for confirmation not possible. MSC eventually notified us that the cruise was going ahead.
On arrival at the terminal at 10.30 a.m we found that ...
We joined the cruise with friends. Just a weekend away ... and wanted to relax and have some fun.
Everything is extremely overpriced. As we were paying in the region of R2000 pppn... we do expect quality.
We paid for ALL our photos and got home to find most missing .. we were shocked. They were already horrendously overpriced.. then missing loads.
The staff were obviously ...
We love to cruise, we find it relaxing and love spending quality time with the family. We always enjoy the entertainment and love taking part. Its definitely easier on the 2nd cruise.. the food in the buffet it delish. Love the variety.. the evening restaurant dinner is lovely too. We loved our waitress, Jes on this cruise, so friendly and caring. My son enjoy juniors club a lot more this time. ...
• We got the impression that the ship was over capacity, as it was almost impossible to get to the food stations or even get a table at the buffets at mealtimes, due to the sheer quantity of guests.
• The embarkation and disembarkation processes were tedious and frustrating due to the number of people that had to be checked in and the added admin overhead of filling in health questionnaires ...
The cruise was great and exciting ... great activities. I loved the restaurants. I have been on 3 cruises with MSC I think they should improve the menus of the restaurants.... same food for all 3. And they must change deck 13 menu and add more meat food ie ribs and other meats etc. The crew members are great and helpful. They r so bad working. Please open the gym from 5, 6am is too late. When I ...
Being a long time cruiser, and a gold msc Voyager club member, I know the exceptional service.
But on this last cruise it was the most disappointing experience iv ever had.
From the staff to the management, service just deteriorated terribly.
It was as we got the ticket for free and it was a burden to them to provide any customcare.
And as for the msc voyage club membership, almost ...
We chose this cruise as siblings to spend some time with my eldest sister who has cancer. It was a nightmare though because elevators is always busy and takes too much time to get to whatever floor you'd like to be. There should be a elevator for people with special needs. The food wasn't great in fact it was worst than hostel food, exept for dining room on deck 6 which had great service and food. ...
I started cruising in February 2019 and this was my second cruising
Since then I enjoy cruising with MSC
The ship is so big it has everything inside like a shopping mall a hotel you name them
I enjoy every-minute the cabin you sleep like a King and a Queen
I enjoy my drinks in the balcony is so cool you relax watching the sea and it was raining nice
The staff members they are so ...