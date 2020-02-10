  • Newsletter
Durban to Africa Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
750 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 750 Durban to Africa Cruise Reviews

Worst cruise experience ever

Review for MSC Orchestra to Africa

User Avatar
Cramermc813
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

MSC Review This has been one of the worst cruises I’ve ever experienced. I planned this vacation with MSC as a “cruise of a lifetime”, considering this was my wife’s first cruise experience. My expectation was clearly not met, not to mention the ship is old and the decor is grossly outdated! What my wife and I experienced with MSC Orchestra has greatly reduced our interest in cruising. MSC ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony (partial view)

Unexpectedly the last cruise of the season

Review for MSC Orchestra to Africa

User Avatar
tonyfes
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it was close to my wife's birthday. On the Sunday prior to the cruise our President announced the strict measures for gatherings and movement of people - we thought our cruise was cancelled and tried to contact MSC for confirmation not possible. MSC eventually notified us that the cruise was going ahead. On arrival at the terminal at 10.30 a.m we found that ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Suite

Lovely

Review for MSC Orchestra to Africa

User Avatar
NMMavuso
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We choose different destination from previous years, te cruise was lovely despite the harvoc we are going through in the world one thing that was so so horrible is that I booked 2 cabins and to be placed at 14007 another ar 12019 when later the next day after having requested that we are placed in the same floor then the is a cabin available when we have already unpacked-now that was not nice at ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Money seems the prime objective of getting people to cruise

Review for MSC Orchestra to Africa

User Avatar
Angela.Cromarty
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We joined the cruise with friends. Just a weekend away ... and wanted to relax and have some fun. Everything is extremely overpriced. As we were paying in the region of R2000 pppn... we do expect quality. We paid for ALL our photos and got home to find most missing .. we were shocked. They were already horrendously overpriced.. then missing loads. The staff were obviously ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Always so much fun and luxurious

Review for MSC Orchestra to Africa

User Avatar
Cruisin80
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We love to cruise, we find it relaxing and love spending quality time with the family. We always enjoy the entertainment and love taking part. Its definitely easier on the 2nd cruise.. the food in the buffet it delish. Love the variety.. the evening restaurant dinner is lovely too. We loved our waitress, Jes on this cruise, so friendly and caring. My son enjoy juniors club a lot more this time. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Traveled with children

So many problems due to one cause

Review for MSC Orchestra to Africa

User Avatar
OOKenobi101
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

• We got the impression that the ship was over capacity, as it was almost impossible to get to the food stations or even get a table at the buffets at mealtimes, due to the sheer quantity of guests. • The embarkation and disembarkation processes were tedious and frustrating due to the number of people that had to be checked in and the added admin overhead of filling in health questionnaires ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Great experience

Review for MSC Orchestra to Africa

User Avatar
Thuli3552
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

The cruise was great and exciting ... great activities. I loved the restaurants. I have been on 3 cruises with MSC I think they should improve the menus of the restaurants.... same food for all 3. And they must change deck 13 menu and add more meat food ie ribs and other meats etc. The crew members are great and helpful. They r so bad working. Please open the gym from 5, 6am is too late. When I ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom – Aurea

Worst experience ever

Review for MSC Orchestra to Africa

User Avatar
Renesh
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

Being a long time cruiser, and a gold msc Voyager club member, I know the exceptional service. But on this last cruise it was the most disappointing experience iv ever had. From the staff to the management, service just deteriorated terribly. It was as we got the ticket for free and it was a burden to them to provide any customcare. And as for the msc voyage club membership, almost ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Nightmare

Review for MSC Orchestra to Africa

User Avatar
Johnle
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We chose this cruise as siblings to spend some time with my eldest sister who has cancer. It was a nightmare though because elevators is always busy and takes too much time to get to whatever floor you'd like to be. There should be a elevator for people with special needs. The food wasn't great in fact it was worst than hostel food, exept for dining room on deck 6 which had great service and food. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Cruise in the Indian ocean

Review for MSC Orchestra to Africa

User Avatar
Mazibuko
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I started cruising in February 2019 and this was my second cruising Since then I enjoy cruising with MSC The ship is so big it has everything inside like a shopping mall a hotel you name them I enjoy every-minute the cabin you sleep like a King and a Queen I enjoy my drinks in the balcony is so cool you relax watching the sea and it was raining nice The staff members they are so ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

