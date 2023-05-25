Dubrovnik to Italy Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
21 reviews

1-10 of 21 Dubrovnik to Italy Cruise Reviews

Beautiful experience, can't wait to book another!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Emerald Sakara

User Avatar
Montys-mum105
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Fantastic cruise, we thoroughly enjoyed our time on the Sakara...she is absolutely beautiful and the crew were outstanding....We had an Oceanview suite (the most economical option) and loved our cabin...plenty of space, loads of storage, large bathroom, great movie selection and super comfy bed.. The facilities on-board were spectacular...loved the marine toys! The food was wonderful, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

You get what you pay for.

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

User Avatar
Mv0419
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 9th cruise and our second time on Marella. We are not sure we would use them again unless certain aspects improve. Firstly the positives We flew to Dubrovnik with Tui and the flight and transfers were seamless for us. Having our cases collected from outside our cabin for the journey home and not seeing them again until we got to Gatwick was brilliant. We visited ports in ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

At last you have got it right

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

User Avatar
bridger649
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We have just been on the Three Seas Cruise. We were very worried as 4yrs ago we went on the Baltic cruise on Explorer and although the cruise was ok everything else Shows Music were awful and we said we would never cruise with then again. Mark you we have been cruising with them for 10years and the Dream was our favourite. Anyway this cruise was amazing not only the destinations but the Shows were ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Disappointed

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

User Avatar
tabtobs
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have done three previous Tui Marella cruises, all to the Canary Islands, as we have birthdays in Feb/March and this is a nice spot after a Highland winter. This year, after several family deaths, we decided to treat ourselves to a summer cruise to the Med on Explorer 2. Unfortunately, this was probably a bad choice. We found the food as good, if not better than usual, also the staff were ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

1st Cruise and definitely not the last

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

User Avatar
Bluescruise99
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Booked our 1st Cruise to coincide with our 25th wedding anniversary around the Adriatic. From our transfer to the Ship and our return was faultless.All staff from catering/entertainment/cabin attendants were exceptional. Port stops/trips were well organised. Stopped in a Junior Suite on the 10th floor which exceeded our expectations. There was plenty of places to eat and drink and the inclusive ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Another Very Fun (and hot) Cruise!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

User Avatar
slclove
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

Party: 2 adults from England, aged 29 and 64, previously cruised twice with Marella (Dream and Explorer 2), with NCL 4 times (Jade, Breakaway and Prima), and 3 other cruises in the early 00s on now defunct lines. We don't have any disabilities and we didn't use the casino, so we can't comment on these aspects, and this was an adults only ship. The sailing is listed as 'Sail Three Seas', but we ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

First Marella Cruise

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

User Avatar
Bristol Pirates
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise for the destination and the adults only. We added the premium drinks package which was well worth it because besides premium spirits it included premium coffees. Standard cocktails tended to be made with cheap mixers and squash rather than fruit juice, so choose carefully. We had a junior suite as we were travelling with friends and these were the only balcony cabins we ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Poor quality

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

User Avatar
Jonno1953
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose Explorer 2 because of the locations visited we have done four cruises now with them over the years but now unfortunately since Covid the quality of the food is appalling Luke warm if you’re lucky and over the years I have used them the menu hasn’t changed . The staff are excellent and always a smile although some of restaurant staff don’t listen to what you want of the menu and couldn’t ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Not good at all

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

User Avatar
beserker05
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We wanted to try a new cruise line. This was the 2nd worst cruise we have had out of 20. Considering we have tried 17 different ships. Unless you want to be drunk all day, we hardly drink at all!! Breakfast was the worst at sea. No real choice for example no bagels/muffins or other breads choices. Very few cereals. Black pudding on 2 of the 14 nights. Only really bacon, eggs & ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Stress free cruise but hit and miss itinerary

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

User Avatar
Garyoke
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was our first cruise so there's nothing to really benchmark it against but overall it was a wonderful stress free experience for my wife's big birthday. The flight out to Dubrovnik from Bristol and transfer to the ship was hassle free and surprisingly smooth and the return was even better until we landed at Bristol. We opted for a deck 8 balcony cabin with the premium drinks package but ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

