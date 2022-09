Review for Emerald Azzurra to Europe - All

To experience Super Yacht cruising! However the reality did not quite live up to the expectation! One week before our cruise was due to depart, we were advised via our cruise travel agent that on the 2nd day of the 7 night cruise when we were in Solit Croatia the vessel would have to go into dry dock overnight for an urgent repair. This of course was very disappointing news, however we decided ...