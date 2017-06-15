  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Dubrovnik to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
17 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 17 Dubrovnik to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Sail 3 seas, hot, hot ,hot

Review for Marella Explorer 2 to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
saracen1990
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise as we had visited and enjoyed several of these ports before and needed a sunny holiday. Overall we were happpy with the cruise even though the weather was very hot for the time of year. i would recommend paying the supplement for the drinks package as the daily bottle of water came in very handy and the premium wines and spirits were woth the extra charge. The excursions ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Dissatisfied

Review for Callisto to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Quairading
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We were expecting a luxury cruise. We paid good money for a luxury cruise. The boat Callisto is very old and not well maintained. The noise was that loud that we were offered earplugs by the crew. The boat shuddered while under way and made sleeping very challenging. The beds were extremely hard. Bathrooms were very tired. The staff did keep them clean.This was not a luxury cruise and had I known ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Disappointing

Review for Callisto to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Quairading
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We choose this cruise believing it was high end. It was extremely expensive so we thought it was the cruise of a lifetime. I wish people would write reviews so you can make and informed decision on whether this is the cruise for you. The boat was very old. I wouldn’t pay that sort of money to sail on this boat. The noise was unbearable at night and they offered everyone ear plugs so I guess ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Not impressed; Will not be back

Review for Callisto to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
ZoeB090187
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Cruise: Adriatic Odyssey: Croatia, Montenegro, Albania & Greece Cruise Company: Variety Cruises Cruise Ship: Callisto Cruise Dates: August 26 – September 2nd. 1. The ship  Callisto is a very old boat and it shows its age. But it is clean and runs well. Few negatives: The sun deck has no shade. There were four loungers, and no chairs or umbrellas. Category A cabins have no direct ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Callisto - Old and noisy. Needs to be retired. Expensive.

Review for Callisto to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
petal06
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I wrote to Variety cruises with my feedback and you do not get answer - only put on the email list for advertising. This has prompted me to put a review on Cruise Critic. Afraid even the travel agent did not want to know. We had previously done a Variety Cruise "Jewels of the Cyclades" on the Galileo and loved the cruise so much that I wrote in a rave review on tripadvisor saying it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

A DELIGHT FROM START TO FINISH

Review for La Belle de l'Adriatique to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
cruiseloverfromlondon
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I wanted a small ship experience and I was also keen to try out a French ship - I was travelling with my children and they all learn French at school and I thought it would be a good chance for them to practice with natives! And this was a family sailing too, so I thought there might be some other kids on board for them to befriend. In the event there weren't many other children (though there were ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Traveled with children

Croatian Coast (?)

Review for Callisto to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
susanjmurphy
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Great crusie ! Always wanted to go to Croatia and this looked like a lovely way to see it! Classy older yacht, well maintained and very comfortable. FOOD and CREW were 1st class!!! 5 star all the way! Leija was a fabulous cruise director, the captain was friendly, and the wine was freeflowing. Good combination of excursions and free time, crew was willing to be accommodating to special requests ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Amazing adventure, unforgettable

Review for Panorama to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
saracep13
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

I can't complain about anything. Our trip in Pan Orama through the Adriatic sea (Croatia, Montenegro, Albania and Greece) was absolutely amazing. The crew is incredible, everyone was super nice to us and we felt really well-treated by everyone. Absolutely everyone was super kind. The service is amazing, you get your room done twice a day. THE FOOD IS AMAZING!!!!!! The cabins are really ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

A wonderful experience

Review for Panorama to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Diana and friends
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of its destination, the size of the boat and the fact that it was vetted by Wilderness Travel, an excellent US travel company. Eight of us traveled for a week along the Dalmatian coast and had a wonderful time thanks to the great crew and the really nice ship. The embarkation was the only little problem we encountered: no one answered the phone earlier that day so we ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Really enjoyable holiday

Review for La Belle de l'Adriatique to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
adam181,uk
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Much has been written in previous reviews on this website about this ship and the cruise among the islands and ports of South Dalmatia plus Kotor in Montenegro with which I entirely agree. I will just add some extra points which occur to me. First, unlike one reviewer, we booked direct through Voyages Jules Verne. Transport to the ship and back to the airport was included in the price of our ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2017

Traveled with disabled person

