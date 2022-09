Review for Crown Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

We chose this ship and itinerary because we wanted to go to the Normandy landing beaches. The cruise also included many ports we had not previously visited, so we were looking forward to it! The cabin was the smallest we've ever had. One chair and one tiny table, so there was no possibility of dining in the room. The bed was great and man was the shower good and hot!!! The ship was ...