Dublin to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
31 reviews

1-10 of 31 Dublin to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Beautiful cruise around Ireland

Review for Sirena to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
IBADVL
6-10 Cruises

You can always find things on a cruise that can be made better. This cruise was no exception. But, in general, the cruise was good and enjoyable. For people looking for more to do and a slightly younger crowd--look for something else. Oceania, is known for the food on board and in general I would say the food is nicely prepared, presented and good. In the main dining room there is something new ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Average experience on luxury line

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Focused1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We haven’t sailed on Seabourn since 2012 as we were put off by their liberal smoking policies. We decided to try them again especially since the itinerary for the British Isles was unique having a good number of stops in Scotland. Embarkation was quick and our suite was ready at noon time which was a great plus for us. We stayed in a spa penthouse suite which was quite nice but not sure it is ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Spa Suite

Good itinerary

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
natepi
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary which included a stop in the outer Hebrides and the Orkney Islands. The ship is very nice though the design is odd. A good half a dozen times we encountered other passengers who joked about being lost / felt confused by the layout. The pool area creates a separation between cabins, and not in a good way. The enrichment activities on this cruises weren't ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Be careful about what you let them book on your behalf.

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
dhunger
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise because of its itinerary. This was my first time on Regent. I usually do Princess. If you want to try Regent, start with another ship. The Navigator is old, small, has very little entertainment during the night or day and the decor is average at best. One of my biggest problem with this cruise line is their costs to book your hotel and airport transfers. They pay for your ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Traveled with children

Great trip to Arctic Russia

Review for Nautica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Dourobert
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this cruise as it was the only one of two for the year that goes to Arkhangelsk Russia. The idea was to follow the path of one of the characters in my wife's next novel, albeit 100 years later. We had a great time doing so and she has been able to add detail to her writings. Personally I also had a great time, leaning more about northern Norway and Russia. It was also a white nights ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Not Living Up to the Reputation

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
bapjr1
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We put three cruises together starting in Dublin 7/18 and disembarking in Barcelona 9/1. The positive was the crew and service was excellent for the most part. The negative is extensive. The ship was not particularly stable with a good deal of pitching and rolling in calm to moderate seas. Vibrations at the stern were noticeable even on the 10th deck. Some people in cabins at the rear ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Window Suite

Ship & Crew Awesome...Excursions, Not So Much

Review for Nautica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Pickleball Girl
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The Ship, Cabin, Dining, Entertainment & Service were Excellent. Unfortunately, Travel that far is also about, if not mainly, the location and that experience. Ireland and its people were a found Treasure in spite of the shore excursions Nautica offered, not because of them. For a Ship of this caliber and cost I expected hand picked and above average Excursions. 2 out of 3 Excursions were ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

First time to sea

Review for Nautica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
knitstrumread
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We chose this cruise for its itinerary, ship size, and culinary reputation. Unfortunately the weather was rough--cloudy, windy and cool, which meant we couldn't spend much time eating outside or lounging poolside. Because of the heavy waves, we were unable to dock in Belfast, which, since we made the rookie mistake of not adding on additional travel time at the end of our tour, meant that we ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Cabin Type: Inside

Underwhelming Experience

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
dleblanc12
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We choose this cruise because of the itinerary, price and our past experience on the Eclipse. We booked Aqua Class because of our past experience on the Equinox. The Aqua Class Balcony rooms are small but access to the Blu Restaurant makes up for that. ...... or so we thought.. The Blu experience was just ok from a food and service perspective. Our favourite lounge was the Ensemble. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Cabin Type: AquaClass 2

Delightful time. Great ports to experience

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Gumby152
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had not been to Ireland until this trip. We found it friendly, warmer than expected, beautiful, work very good food. The Eclipse is a Soltice class ship and we love all of them. We have friends that know Captain Michael, so we may have had a few special touches. We had to miss Belfast because 70 knot winds closed the port, first time fo us on 15 cruises. That meant we missed the Giant ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Cabin Type: AquaClass 1

