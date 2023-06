Review for a Arctic Cruise on SH Vega

We spent 12 amazing days on the SH Vega, cruising from Ireland through the Scottish Hebrides, Orkney, Shetland, the Faroes, and circling Iceland, with a trip up to Grimsey Island and the Arctic circle. It is impossible to exaggerate our delight in this experience. We were blessed with excellent weather throughout - misty mornings giving way to sunny and even hot days throughout the cruise - even ...