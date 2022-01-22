  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
MSC Dubai Cruise Reviews

Entertainment crew during a dance contest
Yacht Club cabin bathroom
Yacht Club balcony cabin
Balcony
Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
182 reviews

1-10 of 182 MSC Dubai Cruise Reviews

Nice ship! But very bad hospitality

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
Roma-pescara
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Where do I start this was day on the ship. Reception is impersonal. No one to welcome you, no host, nothing at all. You just have to figure it out yourself. I don't feel welcome. Then our suitcases where lost. Nobody doing anything. Called and they say my apologies and they do nothing. After walking around for a long time, we found ourselves a suitcase in another room. The second suitcase with ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with children

A very disappointing experience, especially for a new ship

Review for MSC Bellissima to Middle East

User Avatar
Gordon79
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

What a stupendous ship - such an exciting design, with friendly and attentive staff. The facilities were excellent (especially for kids) and were kept very clean. The pools were good especially the indoor pool. How I wanted to like this ship! BUT, BUT, BUT: What a disappointment! It was not MSC's fault that only about 600 people chose to go on this cruise (out of a possible 5000+), ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Cruise is very much front end loaded.

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
The happy travel guy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Arrived port check-in 08.35 (our allocated check-in time 09.00). Well organised, but all rather laborious (Covid vaccination certs, PCR test certs, Passports, Photo ID, make copies of various certs). Once on board some of the staff seemed a little uncertain. Had to join a very slow moving queue for Reception as my photo ID had failed to transfer to my boarding card. Arrived at our Aurea balcony ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Disappointed!!

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
Shineyp
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This ship is beautiful but is completely let down by disinterested staff, bland food and poor organisation and entertainment. I would strongly advise against buying premium drinks package as they do not deliver, constantly fobbing us off with drinks from the cheaper package, constantly being bombarded by staff promoting extras even during meals. There were some great staff but they were outweighed ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Never again !

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
Dunston1
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My partner had enjoyed many cruises before and this promised to be our first dream holiday together. Rather than a dream it was a nightmare from beginning to end and based on this cruise experience I will never cruise again ! From the time before we even travelled the communication between staff at MSC and us their customers was extremely poor Many phone calls and long waits for someone ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Public Areas are Limited

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
kenski2
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this via an advert in the Saturday Mail magazine last year, which included a 3 night stay in the RIU hotel on Deira Island. We throughly enjoyed our time at the hotel and given our experience on the cruise ship we wished we had stayed at the hotel. The check in at the cruise terminal was slow and over complicated and our cases took forever to arrive at our cabin. The shower in our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Disabled traveller

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
Rosemarie D
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Do not go on this ship if you are in a wheelchair chair you will be upset. We chose this cruise because of the itinerary visiting the Gulf states and had never been on MSc ship before. We certainly will never go on a MSc ship again or recommend it to anyone. We have been on many other cruise lines before during the past 15 years and have never been treated so badly as a wheel chair ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Msc could do so much better i felt shortchanged.

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
Dxb
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I chose this cruise for our 30 th wedding anniversary, i Read some poor reviews about msc before we travelled and I thought it was people being fussy but now I understand how they felt.The ship is obviously new and stunning the food and drink were OK we had the premium plus drinks package but it was not set up when we boarded.Therefore it was disappointing to be told that we had to pay for the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Bland food and undrinkable 'house' wine

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
Cyclades
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

There is a lot of food available but mostly bland. especially at dinner. I purchased the easy drinks package and the house wine was so bad that after the 3 day I cancelled the package. I love Italian pasta and you would think being an Italian ship you will be serve a decent pasta but sadly not. There was pasta but nothing special, The one evening at dinner I ordered the ravioli with spinach, what ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

MSC Virtuosa Yacht Club from Dubai

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Middle East

User Avatar
mccanns abroad
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first cruise in over two years due to pandemic and was a largely positive experience. We chose the Yacht Club area which provides a quiet and all inclusive experience within the larger ship with its extensive facilities. Staff were all friendly and helpful. In some cases, you could see that they were newly in post or back at work but were always willing. I think that the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

