Dubai to Asia Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
85 reviews

1-10 of 85 Dubai to Asia Cruise Reviews

no more ncl

Review for Norwegian Jade to Asia

User Avatar
committedcruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

we had to choose this cruise because ncl kept canceling our other choices, e.g. Hawaii, and we had to do 2 b2b because ncl said regarding our FCC, "use it or lose it". we usually pick ncl because of the broadway musicals and the thermal suites on the new ships. thermal suite used to cost $199 for 2 wks and $299 for a mo. the suite on the jade now costs $436 for 3 wks. and the jade suite ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Complete waste of money

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Asia

User Avatar
Trixi2
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Booked this cruise to visit India and expected a luxury experience have paid more than £6k for the trip, which did not include the drinks package or any extras. From the moment i entered our room I was distraught. The room was old with tatty furnishings, curtains hanging on broken runners. Stained carpets and upholstery. Broken doors on cupboards and brown stained shower room. The worse was to ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2C

Itinerary changed but still fabulous!

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Asia

User Avatar
Traderboy
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

As we were leaving home Celebrity changed the embarkation port from a Singapore to Dubai and dropped the Phuket port call All this was due to the evolving Covi-19 epidemic. Onboard we were maybe at two-thirds occupation due to the cancellations. This meant that everything was much easier than expected - no pressure on sun beds, dinner times, buffet or the theatre. The staff were excellent ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View 6

Top cruise, even before major overhaul

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Asia

User Avatar
WouterM
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The Celebrity Constellation is even before the major Revolution overhaul scheduled in May 2020 an excellent ship. Very stable, not too crowded and in very good condition. The staff is very, very friendly, no exceptions. Service onboard excellent. Trip was changed, start and finish in Dubai with extra sea days. Even with less people aboard all the shows, music en entertainment was excellent, ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

Amazing Cruise despite the late changes to the Itinerary

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Asia

User Avatar
Mulguy Boy
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Celebrity Cruises had to announce on the afternoon before we left home that the ship was no longer sailing from Singapore, but from Dubai. Amazingly we were redirected to Dubai for the first 4 nights instead of Singapore and whilst the hotel was not ideal (Holiday Inn in Festival City Dubai) it was adequate for 4 nights. The transport to and from the airport and Port Rashid on the day we set sail ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 1

The ship may be tired but the overall experience outweighs that

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Asia

User Avatar
Paudmar
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This is the first time my wife and I have sailed with Celebrity. We were extremely lucky to apply for an upgrade, MoveUp programme, and stayed in the Sky Suite Class. Whilst the cabin was tired and under whelming, if honest for the price, the staff associated with this level of cabin were outstanding. From the cabin staff and Butler to the private lounge we felt everyone took a personal interest ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Celebrity Suite

Nice Cruise, Great Restaurant

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Asia

User Avatar
davidh68
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Wanted to see the western coast of India and to travel with friends. Had been on this ship once before (Norway) and liked it. We were in a Celebrity Suite, which is basically just a veranda suite, but has butler service and access to the Luminae restaurant. Cabin steward and butler both very good and helpful, especially when the ship was rerouted and we had to change plans due to COVID. It was ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Celebrity Suite

Not to our liking

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Asia

User Avatar
meerkats
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We had an “aqua” cabin so ate in the “Blu” restaurant thank goodness. The food was good but had a lot better. The “Blu” was only open for breakfast and dinner. The staff were very pleasant and helpful. Unfortunately we had to eat in the Oceanview cafe for lunch, which was chaotic to say the least. You would think that was this was last meal for most people the way the plates were piled high, ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Aqua Class Balcony

Poor tired old ship

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Asia

User Avatar
Schulz2201
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We expected a luxury holiday, we paid a fortune for this cruise and it really and truly wasn’t worth it. We had never been with celebrity before and wouldn’t consider them again. All the sales people want are your dollars, they sell a large range of mediocre diamonds, but nothing of any use on the actual store, for example no sun tan lotion, no indigestion tablets, no newspapers, no books, they do ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Aqua Class Balcony

A one dimensional review for a one dimensional cruise ship

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Asia

User Avatar
paul94708
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Here it is October 2020 and I've begun getting promotional literature from Seabourn. In the midst of the plague I must have forgotten to tell them how much I didn't like my cruise with them in December of last year. First, the good points. Great stateroom. Clean, spacious, nice bathroom, comfortable bed, quiet (!), easy access to the private balcony. NIce ship. Not too big, not too small, well ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

