My husband and I have been on more than 20 cruises with other cruise lines (Celebrity, Princess, Norwegian, Carnival, MSC) but this was our first Disney cruise and it will also be our last. Starting with online check-in which took 4 hours for the two of us, there were so many little things that we'd come to expect on other cruise lines that were absent on Disney: robes and tote bags in the all ...
My family and I cruised on the Disney magic for Spring break. This was my 1st Disney cruise, and 8th or 9th cruise overall so I was comparing Disney to Carnival and Royal Caribbean. My kids were 11 and 13 when we first booked this trip, but due to covid, it was postponed for 2 years so they were teenagers on this cruise. We spent over $5000 for our family of 4 to go on a 5 day cruise. I had ...
We love the high level of service found on DCL. Great service at every turn and the crew go above and beyond to make your experience magical. We aren’t “Disney” people and still choose Disney cruises because they do such a great job! We find it affordable in the off season. The food was great. The entertainment cannot be beat, there is something for everyone in the family. The only area we found ...
Complete and utter disgrace,
My wife, 7 year old daughter and I, went on a Disney Cruise for the first time, we went on the Magic in Dec from 11-16 it was supposed to be Christmas themed as well.
So we have been on Carnival, we have been on Royal, and we have been on Princess. Disney was the one we were holding out for until we thought our daughter would be old enough to enjoy it, and since ...
My husband and I have been on cruises before (Carnival, Holland). Our kids had not cruised before. Had heard so much about Disney cruises. Wanted to try. Booked the cruise just 6 weeks before sailing. This is the first year Disney has sailed out of New Orleans and initially the cruises had filled up. Then I heard rooms had opened up, and the timing worked out for us, so we did it. Great ...
This was a seven-night Star Wars Day at Sea cruise sailing the western Caribbean. While the cruise was fun with lots of activities on board for children and adults, it was spoiled because of the terrible cabin we had, stateroom 2018 on deck 2 midship. The cruise had a few nights with rough seas, and we couldn't sleep because of a loud banging noise coming from the deck below. Although Guest ...
We chose this cruise to celebrate my granddaughter’s 10th birthday. Since she has enjoyed visiting Disney World in the past we felt this cruise would also be special & give her memories to treasure. I must say that the cruise staff was friendly & helpful. Staterooms were larger, clean & comfortable. Food was equivalent to other cruise lines. Activities were numerous but not truly family ...
I have never posted before. We just completed our 6th Disney cruise, and our 19th cruise overall.
The Disney Fantasy has experienced consistent "technical" problems since it was damaged during Hurricane Sandy. These problems continue to plague the ship. Again, on the January 18-25 sailing of the Fantasy, technical problems were experienced which significantly impacted the enjoyment of the ...
Disney service always excels. Crew was great despite lots of extra work due to missed ports. Cabin was great, Star Wars Day at Sea was fun for kids and adults. Did our usual port arrival around 11:30am. Line for security was reasonable and no wait for check-in. Waited only about 10 min after check-in for our boarding group to be called. Love that Disney allows you to bring on beer or wine ...
My family and I were on the Disney Fantasy from January 18-January 25, 2020 2 adults, 2 children. First off our excursion in Cozumel got cancelled with no explanation as to why. Our second port/tender stop of Grand Cayman got cancelled but Royal Caribbean was able to tender their guests ashore. Our 3rd port stop of Falmouth Jamaica got cancelled. Other cruise lines were able to stop as well. We ...