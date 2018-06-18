Review for Disney Wonder to Alaska

Overall this was a positive cruising experience. This was my second time sailing on Disney Wonder, it does not look like a 20+ year old ship, the staff keep her up very well! Dining: The food in the buffet was unacceptable in my opinion. The breakfast menu never changed, and the food they did have did was not appetizing. The breads and pastries were all stale and the eggs were rubbery. Skip the ...