Disney Vancouver Cruise Reviews

Meghan's Beach USVI
At Tortola disembarking for a day onshore
Character interactions
Deck party and theming
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
102 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 102 Disney Vancouver Cruise Reviews

Amazing Alaskan Experience!

Review for Disney Wonder to Alaska

User Avatar
andruppets
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Overall this was a positive cruising experience. This was my second time sailing on Disney Wonder, it does not look like a 20+ year old ship, the staff keep her up very well! Dining: The food in the buffet was unacceptable in my opinion. The breakfast menu never changed, and the food they did have did was not appetizing. The breads and pastries were all stale and the eggs were rubbery. Skip the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Great First Cruise

Review for Disney Wonder to Alaska

User Avatar
nevilles
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Kids age 16 and 17. We had never cruised before and never been to Alaska. We love Disney so this seemed like a good fit. Spent a day in Vancouver both before and after the cruise. Took a guided tour, wonderful city. Embarkation was straightforward, we boarded with no waiting around 12:30pm. The ship is pristine, you would never guess it's 20 years old. Everything literally looks brand ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Inside Stateroom

Traveled with children

A Wonderful Way to See Alaska

Review for Disney Wonder to Alaska

User Avatar
DJKeithly
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We previously sailed on the Disney Dream during a Bahamas cruise and loved the experience. When we decided to try Alaska this year, Disney was a no-brainer for our family. The Wonder, however, is a smaller ship than the Dream, as it is one of the two classic ships in Disney's fleet. Regardless, the Wonder was incredible, and we had an amazing time. SHIP - OVERALL The Wonder is a beautiful ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Disney Cruise Worth it for the Magical Moments

Review for Disney Wonder to Alaska

User Avatar
mvmomma
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

About us: First time cruising as a family with 2 school age girls under 10 years old. My summary: Premium pricing is worth it for the premium service - especially if you have kids. TIP: Get the tickets for Frozen Gathering, Princess Gathering, and Character Breakfast as soon as the online activities open for you. - Entertainment - Extremely good quality of shows and performances. In ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Wonder in Alaska

Review for Disney Wonder to Alaska

User Avatar
aag040
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Having taken 3 cruises on Disney in the Caribbean, we decided to give them a try for Alaska as well. Even though there was no land package offered, the shore excursions, including some Disney exclusives (not available from private tour operators) looked amazing, and turned out better than expected. Ship departed from Vancouver, BC, Canada. Although we had used Disney to book hotels for the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Concierge Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

FOR DISNEY there were several things that just missed the mark....

Review for Disney Wonder to Alaska

User Avatar
AbbyandAiden
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

In an effort to get our families to experience more of the world than just the Caribbean, we decided to book an Alaskan cruise. We are 2 families who cruise together regularly (moms are cousins) and this time we both invited our parents to come along and see what we've been raving about for so many Disney cruises now. One family has 5 kids (20, 19, 9, 6, and 3) and the other has 2 kids (11 and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Not great for kids under 8

Review for Disney Wonder to Alaska

User Avatar
farsyd
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We figured Disney would be great with kids considering the characters, shows and kids club. We have a 7, 5 and 2 year old. No previous cruise experience. Many kid friendly resorts though. So on the criteria of characters, shows and kids club. Characters, Disney comes through. No complaints. If you have kids who love princesses, ignore the rest of this review and just go. We have 3 boys, ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Concierge 1-Bedroom Suite with Verandah

Traveled with children

Lots of fun for a big family-- some details below about logistics

Review for Disney Wonder to Alaska

User Avatar
pvbeachgirl
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We landed in Vancouver on the Friday before the Monday departure. There was a long line for taxis at the airport. I should have ordered a car--lots of people had. But the taxi fare was a flat fee of $31 Canadian to downtown. We stayed at the Blue Horizon hotel. Big rooms and balconies. You could walk to the port (all downhill) but we took a taxi. It was easy to board the ship. They did itemize our ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Cruising with grandchildren

Review for Disney Wonder to Alaska

User Avatar
Kismetj1s
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We took our 4 grandchildren ages 3,8,8 and 9 on a 7 day Alaska cruise on the Wonder. Our big worry was keeping track of all of them as they are “busy”. The wonder is truly a very safe ship for kids. They have plexiglass which does not detract from the view but does allow for added safety for the kids. No worry about climbing and falling over or through. Kids club issues a bracelet so they can ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Inside Stateroom

Traveled with children

Alaskan Cruise on the Disney Wonder was Magical!

Review for Disney Wonder to Alaska

User Avatar
Rrose55
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first trip to Alaska, and from planning through our disembarkation it was a wonderful experience. The ship is beautiful, the crew were all friendly and helpful and we enjoyed just about all the amenities available. This ship is smaller than the Dream, and we met many wonderful families who we saw several times on the trip. We had a verandah room, which was in great shape, and well ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

