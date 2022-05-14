We choose to go on this cruise without our kids (4 in college). I was worried we would be surrounded by screaming kids but that was not the case. Our first night we did Palo (recommend first or last sea day!) and that was worth every penny. LOL the 12 year old aged balsalmic on our caprese was $119 a bottle and they were very liberal. Our room was much smaller I thought than what the pictures ...
Mid 40s couple traveling with a 4 year old boy
The great: Concierge staff were amazing. They really made us feel special from the moment we met them prior to boarding. It sounds stupid but even little things like escorting you to your stateroom to open the door when your hands are full is appreciated. Cabana at Castaway Cay was incredible as well. Also: Remy. Amazing.
The good: our cabin ...
This cruise was just me and my wife. I was surprised how many couples with out children were on the ship. Had a few complaining why aren’t these kids in school they didn’t understand it was Labor Day so if the children were in school they would only miss 4 days and seeing other part of the world is better that what they would have learn that week. We booked the cruise through Disney no problems ...
We had an amazing family vacation on the Disney Fantasy. While other cruise lines are cutting back on service, the service on Disney is still top-notch. We sailed in a Deluxe family verandah room on Deck 7 midship and our cabin was immaculate. For a 10+ year old ship, it is still in beautiful condition and the staff works around the clock to maintain it. For comparison, we sailed Thanksgiving ...
1) Disney does a fantastic job with the kids and activities on a whole. But they have a LOT of room for improvement in the bookings and 3-5 age group. First the Oceaneer Lab/Club. There are many 3 yo who aren't comfortable leaving their parents (or parents who actually don't mind playing with their kids!) and to only have open house for 2 hrs a day during breakfast and dinner for that age group ...
Disney Cruise Line introduced Pixar-themed cruise for winter 2023, replacing Star Wars Day at sea. Overall, the concept is well executed and would have broader appeal than Star Wars, while also attracting a very different crowd. Kids are much younger, which means that the two teens clubs are not as busy.
Overall, the Disney Fantasy remains in excellent shape. No maintenance issue in our cabin, ...
It’s taken some time to get my head around writing this review of the Disney Fantasy, mainly as Disney is my favourite Cruise line, and I couldn’t quite pinpoint why we didn’t enjoy this cruise. Our first comment to each other on the first full day on this cruise was a spontaneous “I'm not into this’. We felt a little depressed (and it was my Birthday ... lol )
Having started crushing with ...
After many years we took the family on a Disney Cruise and current will be the first and last one taken. I do not understand the hype and blind following DCL has. We are fans of the parks and hotels, annual pass holders, but it seems like the Cruise Line just does not have the same standards as the parks.
While the ship is nice enough, the layout leave a lot to be desired. To start the main ...
My family and I have cruised with Disney on six different occasions and are considered Castaway Club Gold members. We have always enjoyed cruising with Disney and have grown accustomed to exceptional service. We sailed with Disney the first week of March 2022--immediately before the pandemic shutdown all cruises. We were a bit anxious at the beginning of that cruise, but our concerns were ...
Overall, this cruise was enjoyable and worth the doing. The ship itself is beautiful, well maintained, and the crew exceptional (with a few exceptions). The dining and wait staff were amazing and we enjoyed every meal and dining room experience. We made great use of the Spa, especially the Rainforest which was most definitely worth the add on pricing. We were a couple traveling without ...