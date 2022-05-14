Disney USVI Cruise Reviews

Tortola, our view from the top during our Safari bus beach-jeep ride
Photo Credit: DISNEYMOM1323
Castaway Cay- We were Starboard side (best side!) and our view
Photo Credit: DISNEYMOM1323
Marvel Superheroes
Photo Credit: hallelujahcruiser
Marvels Heroes Unite Deck Show with Fireworks
Photo Credit: hallelujahcruiser
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
107 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 107 Disney USVI Cruise Reviews

Fantastic

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Disney Fantasy

User Avatar
DISNEYMOM1323
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We choose to go on this cruise without our kids (4 in college). I was worried we would be surrounded by screaming kids but that was not the case. Our first night we did Palo (recommend first or last sea day!) and that was worth every penny. LOL the 12 year old aged balsalmic on our caprese was $119 a bottle and they were very liberal. Our room was much smaller I thought than what the pictures ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Cabin Type: Deluxe Inside Stateroom

Pricey with both great and disappointing elements

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Disney Fantasy

User Avatar
Jskiffington
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Mid 40s couple traveling with a 4 year old boy The great: Concierge staff were amazing. They really made us feel special from the moment we met them prior to boarding. It sounds stupid but even little things like escorting you to your stateroom to open the door when your hands are full is appreciated. Cabana at Castaway Cay was incredible as well. Also: Remy. Amazing. The good: our cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge 1-Bedroom Suite with Verandah

Traveled with children

Very truthful review Disney Fantasy cruise.

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Disney Fantasy

User Avatar
cruisin1982
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This cruise was just me and my wife. I was surprised how many couples with out children were on the ship. Had a few complaining why aren’t these kids in school they didn’t understand it was Labor Day so if the children were in school they would only miss 4 days and seeing other part of the world is better that what they would have learn that week. We booked the cruise through Disney no problems ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with disabled person

AMAZING experience

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Disney Fantasy

User Avatar
mintonpond
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We had an amazing family vacation on the Disney Fantasy. While other cruise lines are cutting back on service, the service on Disney is still top-notch. We sailed in a Deluxe family verandah room on Deck 7 midship and our cabin was immaculate. For a 10+ year old ship, it is still in beautiful condition and the staff works around the clock to maintain it. For comparison, we sailed Thanksgiving ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Traveled with children

Not as good as we hoped.

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Disney Fantasy

User Avatar
neo1738
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

1) Disney does a fantastic job with the kids and activities on a whole. But they have a LOT of room for improvement in the bookings and 3-5 age group. First the Oceaneer Lab/Club. There are many 3 yo who aren't comfortable leaving their parents (or parents who actually don't mind playing with their kids!) and to only have open house for 2 hrs a day during breakfast and dinner for that age group ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

This Pixar themed cruise delivered

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Disney Fantasy

User Avatar
yowfflyer
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Disney Cruise Line introduced Pixar-themed cruise for winter 2023, replacing Star Wars Day at sea. Overall, the concept is well executed and would have broader appeal than Star Wars, while also attracting a very different crowd. Kids are much younger, which means that the two teens clubs are not as busy. Overall, the Disney Fantasy remains in excellent shape. No maintenance issue in our cabin, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

DCL has Long Covid... The 'Disney Difference' is fast disappearing

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Disney Fantasy

User Avatar
randomvoyagestuff
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

It’s taken some time to get my head around writing this review of the Disney Fantasy, mainly as Disney is my favourite Cruise line, and I couldn’t quite pinpoint why we didn’t enjoy this cruise. Our first comment to each other on the first full day on this cruise was a spontaneous “I'm not into this’. We felt a little depressed (and it was my Birthday ... lol ) Having started crushing with ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Traveled with children

Honestly do not get the hype over mediocre food, service and pools...

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Disney Fantasy

User Avatar
cruisewhenican40
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

After many years we took the family on a Disney Cruise and current will be the first and last one taken. I do not understand the hype and blind following DCL has. We are fans of the parks and hotels, annual pass holders, but it seems like the Cruise Line just does not have the same standards as the parks. While the ship is nice enough, the layout leave a lot to be desired. To start the main ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Traveled with children

Disappointing Disney Cruise Experience

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Disney Fantasy

User Avatar
trey8919
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

My family and I have cruised with Disney on six different occasions and are considered Castaway Club Gold members. We have always enjoyed cruising with Disney and have grown accustomed to exceptional service. We sailed with Disney the first week of March 2022--immediately before the pandemic shutdown all cruises. We were a bit anxious at the beginning of that cruise, but our concerns were ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Mostly Magical

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Disney Fantasy

User Avatar
Pixi Gal
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Overall, this cruise was enjoyable and worth the doing. The ship itself is beautiful, well maintained, and the crew exceptional (with a few exceptions). The dining and wait staff were amazing and we enjoyed every meal and dining room experience. We made great use of the Spa, especially the Rainforest which was most definitely worth the add on pricing. We were a couple traveling without ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Find a cruise

Any Month
USVI Cruise Reviews for Disney Ships
Disney Fantasy USVI Cruise Reviews
Disney Fantasy USVI Cruise Reviews
Disney Magic USVI Cruise Reviews
Disney Wonder USVI Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.