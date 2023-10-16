Me and my husband had the best first cruise onboard the Disney wish. From the food service to the entertainment and the wonderful crew members.
On our first day onboard we met Delzi ,a performer from the show Aladdin and little mermaid and he was the most kind and helpful with us figuring out our first experience! Not to mention how fabulous he was in the musical shows in the theatre. Such an ...
Before I start my review, I want to mention that this cruise was my 15th and my first, and last, with Disney Cruse Line. We went to sail on the Disney Dream departing from Fort Lauderdale on Dec 9 2023. We were a party of 5, 3 adults and 2 kids of 6-7 years old.
Since we didn't do the online check-in, we we able to get on the ship only at around 4PM. Guess without the online check-in had to ...
I am new to cruising so please take my review into consideration. It was something my significant other wanted as she is Gold and enjoys the Disney Cruise. Its total cost of the day makes me wonder if this is just for Disney fans, cause as someone who enjoys luxury it was a little costly. They make you drink the koolaide. They give you everything to be happy and in abundance. You get service that ...
I love Disney and I love cruises, so I thought I was going to love this. We have a 10 year old who also loves Disney and cruises. But something about the combination left me cold. I should state that we got off to a very bad start and I found it difficult to recover. There was a two-hour line at the port, extending into the parking garage, because it was the first trip for them out of their ...
Took my 8 year old granddaughter on this cruise and she was so excited about it being Disney. We were led to believe that there would be characters to interact with and it would be magical for all ages. First of all if you wanted to see a character it was at scheduled times and you had to get in line and wait sometimes up to 2 hours to get your picture with the character. We were in a very ...
Beyond what I was expecting. Completely blew me away. It was our first cruise and we will definitely be coming back this is our new tradition for sure. Staff was 1000% the best. Everyone went above and beyond to cater and comfort our family made the most pleasurable experience. Dinner staff was exquisite! Christiano was a gentleman at its finest! and Sarah was a luxury in itself! Rooms were ...
Disney has gone so far downhill. Our first two cruises on the Magic were magical. Everything you think to expect from a Disney cruise.
This one? Disney Dream to Bermuda in October 2023 was a hot mess.
Ship's Appearance
Disney was always the standard in cleanliness. Not now. The entire ship had the stink of sweat. One section, The District, added in the aromas of urine, vomit and poop. It ...
Mid 40s couple traveling with a 4 year old boy
The great: Concierge staff were amazing. They really made us feel special from the moment we met them prior to boarding. It sounds stupid but even little things like escorting you to your stateroom to open the door when your hands are full is appreciated. Cabana at Castaway Cay was incredible as well. Also: Remy. Amazing.
The good: our cabin ...
I didn't choose this cruise, my wife did. Our kids are more Spongebob and Peppa Pig fans due to Paramount+ being free for the last three years, so this wasn't for them. My wife admitted that she wanted to pay 3x what Norwegian and 2x Royal Caribbean to get that "Disney Magical Experience."
It was anything but.
We are seasoned cruisers, as sad as that is to admit for a couple in their 30's, ...
This was our 11th Disney cruise and first on the Wish, and it will be our last. The ship's design is so awkward with smaller general areas and more crowding when people gather. The elevator situation was horrendous with only fore and aft elevators and only 2 elevators which went all the way up to Decks 12&13. Too many stairs for my mobility impaired husband and the only option was to take ...