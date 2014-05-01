Review for Disney Magic to Transatlantic

To start, I have cruised DCL before and it was excellent. I have been to WDW yearly since I could afford it and I will continue to do so, I have never experienced any issues at WDW and the service and experience has always been faultless. It is with regret when I say the same cannot be afforded to DCL. It is even more so, in the response to my complaints that I felt even more let down and ...