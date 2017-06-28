Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Disney Fantasy

We have been on 11 Disney cruises all over the world and this year we decided to take my in laws for my mother in laws 80th birthday, and they had a fantastic time as did all of us. The staff is amazing in every way , the ship is clean , beautiful something for all ages to do .There were 13 of us and we all did things separately and together you can all go your own way then meet up later which was ...