Disney Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Enchanted Garden restaurant
Chandelier
Cabin with balcony
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
30 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 30 Disney Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Not bad but not great

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Disney Magic

User Avatar
Rsolcz
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We stayed concierge in a one bedroom suite. Overall I would say it wasn’t bad. For starters I have been on other cruises with Silversea and Royal Caribbean but I am not an expert and also never cruised Disney before. Highlights: service is good everywhere. I felt you could always get a drink or food and the staff did things like hold the door for you or concierge helped me bring back drinks to ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Standard Inside Stateroom

Thousands of dollars to be BORED!

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Disney Fantasy

User Avatar
Daisy Duck6
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Planned and looked forward to this once a year itinerary for well over a year, sorry Disney but because of this poorly executed sailing we are trying another cruise line; just cancelled our B2B in 2020 and booked with RC. This 11 day sailing was fraught with sub par entertainment at best, even the Aladdin musical was reportedly an understudy who could not sing! The movies were the same repeated ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Disney Wonder 2019

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Disney Wonder

User Avatar
FO4cruising
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Jan 27-Feb 3 Southern Caribbean. This was one of the best Disney Cruises we have been on. The service, food, entertainment, ports and condition of ship are all top notch. This is a smaller boat in the DCL line, however it lacked nothing (except the crowded feeling of larger ships). The shows on this boat are not to be missed, especially Frozen. The kids club does an excellent job of making the ...
Sail Date: January 2019

Traveled with children

Best cruise we've had! Bring on another!

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Disney Wonder

User Avatar
bt0510
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We loved pretty much everything about the cruise we went on. We were a little worried, thinking, how much better can it be over Royal Caribbean. The price was more than double what we could have done on RCI, but our daughter really wanted to go on a Disney cruise, so we gave it a shot. Well, the saying, you get what you pay for, totally fits in this situation. We flew to San Juan a day early ...
Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Navigator's Verandah

Traveled with children

The Disney Wonder shines - In great shape for its age

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Disney Wonder

User Avatar
yowfflyer
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I was on the Wonder before its last major drydock and at the time, found a few deficiencies. After having been on the Magic last summer, I noticed that Disney has been spending a bit more time taking care of the Wonder and the ship appears to be in great shape for a 20-year old ship. This cruise featured a relatively unique Southern Caribbean itinerary for Disney, where they spend less than a ...
Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Practically perfect in every way

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Disney Wonder

User Avatar
mrstwingles
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

They cost more than a “normal” cruise so we wondered if it would be worth it... The ship is apparently smaller than the newer ones. That said, it was the perfect size for our family with small kids. I think about 2700 guests and almost 1000 cast members weee onboard. There were always new people to see, but we also saw the same people numerous times. It was constantly being cleaned and ...
Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Inside Stateroom

Traveled with children

Wonderful crew, great entertainment, classy ship, unforgettable dining!

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Disney Wonder

User Avatar
STHCruising
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

We chose this sailing for the unique Southern Caribbean itinerary on Disney, and then stayed on the ship as it repositioned back to Port Canaveral. We have done many DCL cruises, and we know more crew on this ship than any other DCL ship. Natalie Bailey was our Cruise Director, bringing a genuine enthusiasm that made you want to be in the Walt Disney Theatre each evening. Captain Robert even ...
Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Trip down to wonderful weather...

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Disney Wonder

User Avatar
jzufelt
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

We went on this cruise because we haven't been to the southern Caribbean islands. Everything was wonderful on the cruise considering the ship was almost 20 years old. Word to the wise on the aft rooms they like to creak. This kept me up the last few nights of the cruise as the waters were not as calm. The ship is one of the smaller Disney ships which was wonderful. My son loved the slinky ...
Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Navigator's Verandah

Traveled with children

A wonderful family trip

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Disney Fantasy

User Avatar
SKKCCP
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have been on 11 Disney cruises all over the world and this year we decided to take my in laws for my mother in laws 80th birthday, and they had a fantastic time as did all of us. The staff is amazing in every way , the ship is clean , beautiful something for all ages to do .There were 13 of us and we all did things separately and together you can all go your own way then meet up later which was ...
Sail Date: June 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Relaxing Caribbean Cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Disney Fantasy

User Avatar
TOP1175
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have been traveling for the last few year and most have been enjoyable. But, they have been cruises/trips that were physically challenging for seniors. So, since we enjoy Disney cruises, we selected this one. The ship, it's compliment(from Capt. Fabian on down) were friendly and always helpful. If someone wasn't pleased with the options and variety of food, then nothing would satisfy ...
Sail Date: June 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Disney Ships
