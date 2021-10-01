Day 2 of cruise and I'm done. Shower curtain stained with someone else's blood and boogers. The entire bottom of it is stained yellow like someone was peeing on it ! A urine soaked shower curtain. Sickening.
Guest services looked shocked, apologized and gave me a new one to hang myself. This ship and service has gone from good to horrible overnight.
Tiana's food is cold and inedible. The ...
We're platinum Disney cruisers and we've sailed all the ships. This was our 2nd trip on the Wonder.
Embarkation - What a cluster. The San Diego terminal located close to Amtrak and you can easily be dropped off in front of the pier. Two Holland ships were in port on the same day. This meant that we had to go offsite for a required Covid test. From the beginning (port arrival) it was a mess. ...
My family and I cruised on the Disney magic for Spring break. This was my 1st Disney cruise, and 8th or 9th cruise overall so I was comparing Disney to Carnival and Royal Caribbean. My kids were 11 and 13 when we first booked this trip, but due to covid, it was postponed for 2 years so they were teenagers on this cruise. We spent over $5000 for our family of 4 to go on a 5 day cruise. I had ...
We took the grandkids on a Disney cruise and I feel the kids really enjoyed it. The food was slightly above the level of other cruises lines (Holland, Royal Caribbean etc). Entertainment was great except they cancelled the Frozen show for unknown reasons. We had an issue with our photo package when I went to download the pictures as soon as we got home so I called the customer service line to ...
We. We're scheduled to be on the fantasy 7 day cruise but to a poor airline we missed our departure time . So when we arrived in Florida our travel agent was able to book us on the magic 2 days later. We'll when we got to the magic we were already burned out due to all the issues we had. Well once we got onto the magic the crew and staff made all of the issues go away. The staff was 100 percent ...
The Disney Wonder is the last ship I sailed pre-pandemic in January 2020. Although the ship looked in decent shape then, DCL had the Wonder spend some time at a drydock during the pandemic and the room and common areas felt "refreshed" although nothing significant had changed. This near 25-year old ship, on the outside, looks better than some of the 5 years old ship from a major ...
We had a “magical” time on our Disney Cruise last week! Let me preface my review by saying I’m a fairly experienced cruiser, I believe this last cruise marked my 15th overall and 5th with Disney. This was my third time sailing on the Magic; the first in 2003 as a child, the second after graduating college in 2014, and again in 2022. It’s definitely not the newest ship on the block but Disney ...
We love the high level of service found on DCL. Great service at every turn and the crew go above and beyond to make your experience magical. We aren’t “Disney” people and still choose Disney cruises because they do such a great job! We find it affordable in the off season. The food was great. The entertainment cannot be beat, there is something for everyone in the family. The only area we found ...
Complete and utter disgrace,
My wife, 7 year old daughter and I, went on a Disney Cruise for the first time, we went on the Magic in Dec from 11-16 it was supposed to be Christmas themed as well.
So we have been on Carnival, we have been on Royal, and we have been on Princess. Disney was the one we were holding out for until we thought our daughter would be old enough to enjoy it, and since ...
Disney is top notch. Our port was San Diego, all of Disney should be the same process. We arrived at the scheduled port time with no problem. We had to take a Covid test on-site. Our party was allowed to go in together in a semi-private portable curtained area. The test was self-administered with someone telling us what we needed to do. We were allowed on board in about 30 minutes after the test. ...