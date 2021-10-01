  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Disney Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Character interactions
Deck party and theming
Towel art
Funnel view
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
1040 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,040 Disney Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Can't get much worse

Review for Disney Wonder to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Rorojinks
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Day 2 of cruise and I'm done. Shower curtain stained with someone else's blood and boogers. The entire bottom of it is stained yellow like someone was peeing on it ! A urine soaked shower curtain. Sickening. Guest services looked shocked, apologized and gave me a new one to hang myself. This ship and service has gone from good to horrible overnight. Tiana's food is cold and inedible. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with children

Good cruise, but not worth cost of what you get vs. what you receive

Review for Disney Wonder to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
imahistorygeek
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We're platinum Disney cruisers and we've sailed all the ships. This was our 2nd trip on the Wonder. Embarkation - What a cluster. The San Diego terminal located close to Amtrak and you can easily be dropped off in front of the pier. Two Holland ships were in port on the same day. This meant that we had to go offsite for a required Covid test. From the beginning (port arrival) it was a mess. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Standard Inside Stateroom

Is it REALLY worth all the extra money

Review for Disney Magic to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
mowilliams1
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

My family and I cruised on the Disney magic for Spring break. This was my 1st Disney cruise, and 8th or 9th cruise overall so I was comparing Disney to Carnival and Royal Caribbean. My kids were 11 and 13 when we first booked this trip, but due to covid, it was postponed for 2 years so they were teenagers on this cruise. We spent over $5000 for our family of 4 to go on a 5 day cruise. I had ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Cruise was fun for the kids. Customer Service after the cruise was terrible

Review for Disney Wonder to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
bobmcnally2comcastnet
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We took the grandkids on a Disney cruise and I feel the kids really enjoyed it. The food was slightly above the level of other cruises lines (Holland, Royal Caribbean etc). Entertainment was great except they cancelled the Frozen show for unknown reasons. We had an issue with our photo package when I went to download the pictures as soon as we got home so I called the customer service line to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Amazing company

Review for Disney Magic to Bahamas

User Avatar
Grumpy5
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We. We're scheduled to be on the fantasy 7 day cruise but to a poor airline we missed our departure time . So when we arrived in Florida our travel agent was able to book us on the magic 2 days later. We'll when we got to the magic we were already burned out due to all the issues we had. Well once we got onto the magic the crew and staff made all of the issues go away. The staff was 100 percent ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Disney is taking really good care of the Wonder

Review for Disney Wonder to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
yowfflyer
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

The Disney Wonder is the last ship I sailed pre-pandemic in January 2020. Although the ship looked in decent shape then, DCL had the Wonder spend some time at a drydock during the pandemic and the room and common areas felt "refreshed" although nothing significant had changed. This near 25-year old ship, on the outside, looks better than some of the 5 years old ship from a major ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Traveled with children

Our ‘Magical’ Voyage

Review for Disney Magic to Bahamas

User Avatar
30somethincruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

We had a “magical” time on our Disney Cruise last week! Let me preface my review by saying I’m a fairly experienced cruiser, I believe this last cruise marked my 15th overall and 5th with Disney. This was my third time sailing on the Magic; the first in 2003 as a child, the second after graduating college in 2014, and again in 2022. It’s definitely not the newest ship on the block but Disney ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Western Caribbean 5 night

Review for Disney Magic to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Laman37
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We love the high level of service found on DCL. Great service at every turn and the crew go above and beyond to make your experience magical. We aren’t “Disney” people and still choose Disney cruises because they do such a great job! We find it affordable in the off season. The food was great. The entertainment cannot be beat, there is something for everyone in the family. The only area we found ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Inside Stateroom

Traveled with children

Worst Experience Ever

Review for Disney Magic to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Xeronith
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

Complete and utter disgrace, My wife, 7 year old daughter and I, went on a Disney Cruise for the first time, we went on the Magic in Dec from 11-16 it was supposed to be Christmas themed as well. So we have been on Carnival, we have been on Royal, and we have been on Princess. Disney was the one we were holding out for until we thought our daughter would be old enough to enjoy it, and since ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Traveled with children

Wonder or Blunder NEW 2021 Guide

Review for Disney Wonder to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
tcbperez
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Disney is top notch. Our port was San Diego, all of Disney should be the same process. We arrived at the scheduled port time with no problem. We had to take a Covid test on-site. Our party was allowed to go in together in a semi-private portable curtained area. The test was self-administered with someone telling us what we needed to do. We were allowed on board in about 30 minutes after the test. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Lines Senior Cruises Style Cruise Reviews
Metropolitan Touring Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Metropolitan Touring Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
AmaWaterways Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
A-ROSA Cruises Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Vantage Deluxe World Travel Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.