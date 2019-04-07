Day 2 of cruise and I'm done. Shower curtain stained with someone else's blood and boogers. The entire bottom of it is stained yellow like someone was peeing on it ! A urine soaked shower curtain. Sickening.
Guest services looked shocked, apologized and gave me a new one to hang myself. This ship and service has gone from good to horrible overnight.
Tiana's food is cold and inedible. The ...
We're platinum Disney cruisers and we've sailed all the ships. This was our 2nd trip on the Wonder.
Embarkation - What a cluster. The San Diego terminal located close to Amtrak and you can easily be dropped off in front of the pier. Two Holland ships were in port on the same day. This meant that we had to go offsite for a required Covid test. From the beginning (port arrival) it was a mess. ...
We took the grandkids on a Disney cruise and I feel the kids really enjoyed it. The food was slightly above the level of other cruises lines (Holland, Royal Caribbean etc). Entertainment was great except they cancelled the Frozen show for unknown reasons. We had an issue with our photo package when I went to download the pictures as soon as we got home so I called the customer service line to ...
Disney is top notch. Our port was San Diego, all of Disney should be the same process. We arrived at the scheduled port time with no problem. We had to take a Covid test on-site. Our party was allowed to go in together in a semi-private portable curtained area. The test was self-administered with someone telling us what we needed to do. We were allowed on board in about 30 minutes after the test. ...
This was a special cruise called HALLOWEEN ON THE HIGH SEAS. San Diego, Cabo, Mazatlan and PTO Vallarta/San Diego return.
My first-ever holiday sailing.
Cabin 5012 was forward and located on deck-5. A excellent location with great access to everything. This is a outside stateroom with the large picture window/porthole.
The ship is in pristine condition. As in the cleanest ship I have ...
No one does it better than Disney!
After the terrible experience of taking my first cruise on Carnival about 5 years ago I was real hesitant to go cruising again...least to say I'm very glad I gave Disney a try because they changed my perspective on the whole cruising industry.
Our cruise was a 7 night to the Mexican Rivera with stops in Cabo, Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta.
Room: ...
Summary of our trip: If you ever traveled on one of the larger Disney boats, the Dream or Fantasy, you will be somewhat disappointed on the Wonder.
We traveled with our adult children and their children ages 8, 6, 2-1/2 and a 10 month old. My husband and I had connecting rooms with my daughter who has two babies. The connecting rooms helped with the small cabin size as we freely went back and ...
By way of background, this is the 3rd cruise my wife and I have been on and second with my 11 year old son (my wife and I took a short Carnival cruise nearly 15 years ago, and our family sailed on RC's Enchantment of the Seas this past summer). We had a good time on this cruise, but have come to the conclusion that the extra money you pay for the Disney name probably isn't worth it for us. ...
THIS IS MY SECOND DISNEY CRUISE. The first one in the carribean to their private island. It was so good that we decide to go on another one. This time is was from San Diego to Cabo and Enesanada.
Checking on in San Diego was so smooth. No line up.
As soon as I arrived in cabin after lunch in buffet, I phoned the conciege and asked for a robe since I was sharing with my daughter and her ...
We chose a Disney cruise because we thought it would be an ideal vacation for a couple with toddler. It’s a tough age to keep actively engaged. While the character greetings and related events were spectacular, experiences for toddlers overall were really quite limited. That being said, this alone was not why the magic was missing for us.
The stateroom was not in the best shape when we arrived. ...