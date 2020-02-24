  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Disney Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews

Meghan's Beach USVI
At Tortola disembarking for a day onshore
Character interactions
Deck party and theming
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
481 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 481 Disney Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews

Horrible embarkation

Review for Disney Magic to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Jerrobbin1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We did the back to back Transatlantic and Mediterranean cruise this May. We arrived at our scheduled port time and there was approximately a one quarter mile long line outside of the terminal in the Florida sun. It took an hour and a half to enter the terminal and then an hour and twenty minutes to get our COVID test and to get registered. We finally boarded the ship 3 hours later. During the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Is it REALLY worth all the extra money

Review for Disney Magic to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
mowilliams1
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

My family and I cruised on the Disney magic for Spring break. This was my 1st Disney cruise, and 8th or 9th cruise overall so I was comparing Disney to Carnival and Royal Caribbean. My kids were 11 and 13 when we first booked this trip, but due to covid, it was postponed for 2 years so they were teenagers on this cruise. We spent over $5000 for our family of 4 to go on a 5 day cruise. I had ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Amazing company

Review for Disney Magic to Bahamas

User Avatar
Grumpy5
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We. We're scheduled to be on the fantasy 7 day cruise but to a poor airline we missed our departure time . So when we arrived in Florida our travel agent was able to book us on the magic 2 days later. We'll when we got to the magic we were already burned out due to all the issues we had. Well once we got onto the magic the crew and staff made all of the issues go away. The staff was 100 percent ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Our ‘Magical’ Voyage

Review for Disney Magic to Bahamas

User Avatar
30somethincruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

We had a “magical” time on our Disney Cruise last week! Let me preface my review by saying I’m a fairly experienced cruiser, I believe this last cruise marked my 15th overall and 5th with Disney. This was my third time sailing on the Magic; the first in 2003 as a child, the second after graduating college in 2014, and again in 2022. It’s definitely not the newest ship on the block but Disney ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Western Caribbean 5 night

Review for Disney Magic to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Laman37
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We love the high level of service found on DCL. Great service at every turn and the crew go above and beyond to make your experience magical. We aren’t “Disney” people and still choose Disney cruises because they do such a great job! We find it affordable in the off season. The food was great. The entertainment cannot be beat, there is something for everyone in the family. The only area we found ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Inside Stateroom

Traveled with children

Worst Experience Ever

Review for Disney Magic to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Xeronith
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

Complete and utter disgrace, My wife, 7 year old daughter and I, went on a Disney Cruise for the first time, we went on the Magic in Dec from 11-16 it was supposed to be Christmas themed as well. So we have been on Carnival, we have been on Royal, and we have been on Princess. Disney was the one we were holding out for until we thought our daughter would be old enough to enjoy it, and since ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Traveled with children

Embarking shamble

Review for Disney Magic to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Fair comment
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Sailed from Tilbury for 2 day staycation 4 adults plus 22 month old toddler We all provided proof of double vaccine and paid £72 for little one to have test by the company Disney use. Arrived at Tilbury with 2.15 embarkation slot. Had the Disney app already downloaded so had everything organised. Waited in line for half hour then told we all need another lateral flow test. Even the little one ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Inside Stateroom

Traveled with children

Expensive Cruise To Nowhere

Review for Disney Magic to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
DelCel
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was my second 'Staycation' cruise. having had a great experience on the Celebrity Silhouette , we decided to book a last minute inside cabin on the Magic that popped up a couple of days before sailing. This was my first inside cabin with Disney (after 30ish Cruises with Disney Cruiseline ) and apart from the markedly lack of storage space and split bathroom this room was perfect for a base ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Standard Inside Stateroom

Pure Magic

Review for Disney Magic to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Lazarusman
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We first sailed with Disney before the pandemic and we did have two cruises booked with them that were cancelled. When the UK staycations were released I did go a bit crazy and booked 5. We used our 125% cruise credit from the cancelled sailings. We did a B2B from Liverpool and the whole experience was great. We did miss the interaction with the characters as my son is disabled and does live ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Magic lived up to its name.

Review for Disney Magic to Bahamas

User Avatar
MuseAshe
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

I normally don’t like cruises but my boyfriend convinced me to go on a Disney cruise with him. And I got to say, it was wonderful. I loved the shows and free events and the food. The only cruise line I would ever choose to go. You are going for the experience not to spend your money away in a casino. Every penny was worth it. The shows were amazing— like broadway. The food service was top shelf. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge 1-Bedroom Suite with Verandah

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Lines Romantic Cruises Style Cruise Reviews
Overseas Adventure Travel Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Overseas Adventure Travel Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Avalon Waterways Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
American Cruise Lines Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Delfin Amazon Cruises Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.