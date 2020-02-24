We did the back to back Transatlantic and Mediterranean cruise this May. We arrived at our scheduled port time and there was approximately a one quarter mile long line outside of the terminal in the Florida sun. It took an hour and a half to enter the terminal and then an hour and twenty minutes to get our COVID test and to get registered. We finally boarded the ship 3 hours later. During the ...
My family and I cruised on the Disney magic for Spring break. This was my 1st Disney cruise, and 8th or 9th cruise overall so I was comparing Disney to Carnival and Royal Caribbean. My kids were 11 and 13 when we first booked this trip, but due to covid, it was postponed for 2 years so they were teenagers on this cruise. We spent over $5000 for our family of 4 to go on a 5 day cruise. I had ...
We. We're scheduled to be on the fantasy 7 day cruise but to a poor airline we missed our departure time . So when we arrived in Florida our travel agent was able to book us on the magic 2 days later. We'll when we got to the magic we were already burned out due to all the issues we had. Well once we got onto the magic the crew and staff made all of the issues go away. The staff was 100 percent ...
We had a “magical” time on our Disney Cruise last week! Let me preface my review by saying I’m a fairly experienced cruiser, I believe this last cruise marked my 15th overall and 5th with Disney. This was my third time sailing on the Magic; the first in 2003 as a child, the second after graduating college in 2014, and again in 2022. It’s definitely not the newest ship on the block but Disney ...
We love the high level of service found on DCL. Great service at every turn and the crew go above and beyond to make your experience magical. We aren’t “Disney” people and still choose Disney cruises because they do such a great job! We find it affordable in the off season. The food was great. The entertainment cannot be beat, there is something for everyone in the family. The only area we found ...
My wife, 7 year old daughter and I, went on a Disney Cruise for the first time, we went on the Magic in Dec from 11-16 it was supposed to be Christmas themed as well.
So we have been on Carnival, we have been on Royal, and we have been on Princess. Disney was the one we were holding out for until we thought our daughter would be old enough to enjoy it, and since ...
Sailed from Tilbury for 2 day staycation 4 adults plus 22 month old toddler
We all provided proof of double vaccine and paid £72 for little one to have test by the company Disney use. Arrived at Tilbury with 2.15 embarkation slot. Had the Disney app already downloaded so had everything organised. Waited in line for half hour then told we all need another lateral flow test. Even the little one ...
This was my second 'Staycation' cruise. having had a great experience on the Celebrity Silhouette , we decided to book a last minute inside cabin on the Magic that popped up a couple of days before sailing. This was my first inside cabin with Disney (after 30ish Cruises with Disney Cruiseline ) and apart from the markedly lack of storage space and split bathroom this room was perfect for a base ...
We first sailed with Disney before the pandemic and we did have two cruises booked with them that were cancelled. When the UK staycations were released I did go a bit crazy and booked 5. We used our 125% cruise credit from the cancelled sailings.
We did a B2B from Liverpool and the whole experience was great. We did miss the interaction with the characters as my son is disabled and does live ...
I normally don’t like cruises but my boyfriend convinced me to go on a Disney cruise with him. And I got to say, it was wonderful. I loved the shows and free events and the food. The only cruise line I would ever choose to go. You are going for the experience not to spend your money away in a casino. Every penny was worth it. The shows were amazing— like broadway. The food service was top shelf. ...