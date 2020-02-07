Review for Disney Wonder to Caribbean - Western

My husband and I have been on cruises before (Carnival, Holland). Our kids had not cruised before. Had heard so much about Disney cruises. Wanted to try. Booked the cruise just 6 weeks before sailing. This is the first year Disney has sailed out of New Orleans and initially the cruises had filled up. Then I heard rooms had opened up, and the timing worked out for us, so we did it. Great ...