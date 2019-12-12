We did the back to back Transatlantic and Mediterranean cruise this May. We arrived at our scheduled port time and there was approximately a one quarter mile long line outside of the terminal in the Florida sun. It took an hour and a half to enter the terminal and then an hour and twenty minutes to get our COVID test and to get registered. We finally boarded the ship 3 hours later. During the ...
My family and I cruised on the Disney magic for Spring break. This was my 1st Disney cruise, and 8th or 9th cruise overall so I was comparing Disney to Carnival and Royal Caribbean. My kids were 11 and 13 when we first booked this trip, but due to covid, it was postponed for 2 years so they were teenagers on this cruise. We spent over $5000 for our family of 4 to go on a 5 day cruise. I had ...
We. We're scheduled to be on the fantasy 7 day cruise but to a poor airline we missed our departure time . So when we arrived in Florida our travel agent was able to book us on the magic 2 days later. We'll when we got to the magic we were already burned out due to all the issues we had. Well once we got onto the magic the crew and staff made all of the issues go away. The staff was 100 percent ...
We had a “magical” time on our Disney Cruise last week! Let me preface my review by saying I’m a fairly experienced cruiser, I believe this last cruise marked my 15th overall and 5th with Disney. This was my third time sailing on the Magic; the first in 2003 as a child, the second after graduating college in 2014, and again in 2022. It’s definitely not the newest ship on the block but Disney ...
We love the high level of service found on DCL. Great service at every turn and the crew go above and beyond to make your experience magical. We aren’t “Disney” people and still choose Disney cruises because they do such a great job! We find it affordable in the off season. The food was great. The entertainment cannot be beat, there is something for everyone in the family. The only area we found ...
Complete and utter disgrace,
My wife, 7 year old daughter and I, went on a Disney Cruise for the first time, we went on the Magic in Dec from 11-16 it was supposed to be Christmas themed as well.
So we have been on Carnival, we have been on Royal, and we have been on Princess. Disney was the one we were holding out for until we thought our daughter would be old enough to enjoy it, and since ...
I normally don’t like cruises but my boyfriend convinced me to go on a Disney cruise with him. And I got to say, it was wonderful. I loved the shows and free events and the food. The only cruise line I would ever choose to go. You are going for the experience not to spend your money away in a casino. Every penny was worth it. The shows were amazing— like broadway. The food service was top shelf. ...
This was my 2nd Disney cruise and my 3rd time cruising. The last Disney cruise was to Alaska on the Wonder, and it was the best vacation ever! So I made a prepayment and couldn't wait to go on another Disney cruise again. Well, this latest cruise would only rate a 6 out of 10. Avoid rooms that have an adjoining interior door with the neighboring room, such as 1050 and 1052. My neighbors had an ...
This was our 3rd Merrytime cruise, as cruising over Christmas has become our tradition, however this year might be our last. The quality of DCL is clearly slipping. The Magic is dated, showing many signs of wear from the room to the pool.
The dining staff at dinner works so hard, they are in constant rapid motion. It seems they are short staffed, forced to cover more tables per server than ...
Overall the cruise was great, a few improvements could be made, I'll get to that later.
Disney truly goes above and beyond with customer service! It was my granddaughter's first cruise and her first trip out of Canada without her mother (my daughter) due to severe food allergies. To put things in context, she's unable to have restaurant or take-out experiences back home for fear of ...