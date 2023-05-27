Before I start my review, I want to mention that this cruise was my 15th and my first, and last, with Disney Cruse Line. We went to sail on the Disney Dream departing from Fort Lauderdale on Dec 9 2023. We were a party of 5, 3 adults and 2 kids of 6-7 years old.
Since we didn't do the online check-in, we we able to get on the ship only at around 4PM. Guess without the online check-in had to ...
I love Disney and I love cruises, so I thought I was going to love this. We have a 10 year old who also loves Disney and cruises. But something about the combination left me cold. I should state that we got off to a very bad start and I found it difficult to recover. There was a two-hour line at the port, extending into the parking garage, because it was the first trip for them out of their ...
Beyond what I was expecting. Completely blew me away. It was our first cruise and we will definitely be coming back this is our new tradition for sure. Staff was 1000% the best. Everyone went above and beyond to cater and comfort our family made the most pleasurable experience. Dinner staff was exquisite! Christiano was a gentleman at its finest! and Sarah was a luxury in itself! Rooms were ...
This was our second Disney cruise. The first one we took just before the pandemic in February the month before shut downs started. The first cruise was phenomenal. We felt like we were getting the value for our money and it was MAGIC. The second one was an awful experience. Worse than Carnival. I want to go through the specifics of the "why" behind our deciding this was never going to happen ...
We chose Disney because it was earned through a job recognition program. I would never chose Disney over another cruise line. I am so glad we went and experienced the Disney Magic. I still not a huge fan of Disney but Disney Cruise Line was outstanding.
Spotless is the word of the week. Everything was Spotless and very very clean. Our room and everywhere you looked and went on the ship. Our ...
I had a lot of fun overall on the cruise and enjoyed the Rainforest room, spa services, character experiences, and entertainment. My room was very clean and the service was great with the exception of special dietary needs. I am vegetarian and gluten-free (celiac). While the appetizer salads were fantastic, I could not get them to actually serve me a full-sized salad or vegetable meal. I ...
We went on this cruise with extended family- there were 14 of us altogether. Of the 6 kids in our group, ages ranged from 4 to 10. My husband and I are a couple in our 30s with no children.
As others have said, there aren’t enough words to describe how outstanding the entire crew and staff are. I’ve never seen people work so hard and be so friendly and pleasant at the same time. If my review ...
We enjoyed the Disney Fantasy. This was our first Disney cruise and it was fantastic. The service was amazing!! Our room steward was exceptional and really went over and beyond to make sure we were comfortable. The food was fairly good. Some meals in the dining room were just okay but that’s to be somewhat expected when they are preparing food in such huge quantities. We loved seeing the ...
I had such an incredible time on my cruise to Castaway Cay and Cozumel. The housekeepers, servers, and bartenders on board all worked so hard and went that extra mile to make my trip something's special. Every night, dinner was absolutely on point! Palo served up the best rack of lamb I've ever had! All dining rooms had an excellent atmosphere, and I was quite impressed with how promptly food was ...
We have cruised with different cruise lines over the last 15 years. Being a daughter of a Disney fanatic I had to try a Disney cruise for our grandkids.
Let’s start with the positives. Our favorite bar to visit was Soul Cat Lounge. Isasias the Lead bartender is excellent and all of the hosts that work with him are the nicest and most friendly people ever! They really made our trip happy even ...