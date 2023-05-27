  • Newsletter
Disney Mexico - All Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 558 Disney Mexico - All Cruise Reviews

Never again!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Disney Dream

Simon Ketchup
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Before I start my review, I want to mention that this cruise was my 15th and my first, and last, with Disney Cruse Line. We went to sail on the Disney Dream departing from Fort Lauderdale on Dec 9 2023. We were a party of 5, 3 adults and 2 kids of 6-7 years old. Since we didn't do the online check-in, we we able to get on the ship only at around 4PM. Guess without the online check-in had to ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom

Traveled with children

Boring, overpriced, rigid, not for adults

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Disney Dream

Roguebabe
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I love Disney and I love cruises, so I thought I was going to love this. We have a 10 year old who also loves Disney and cruises. But something about the combination left me cold. I should state that we got off to a very bad start and I found it difficult to recover. There was a two-hour line at the port, extending into the parking garage, because it was the first trip for them out of their ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Most magical experience

Review for a Mexican Riviera Cruise on Disney Magic

Thalia323
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Beyond what I was expecting. Completely blew me away. It was our first cruise and we will definitely be coming back this is our new tradition for sure. Staff was 1000% the best. Everyone went above and beyond to cater and comfort our family made the most pleasurable experience. Dinner staff was exquisite! Christiano was a gentleman at its finest! and Sarah was a luxury in itself! Rooms were ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge 1-Bedroom Suite with Verandah

Traveled with children

Never Again. Post Pandemic Cruise is not worth the money

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Disney Fantasy

burdcats
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

This was our second Disney cruise. The first one we took just before the pandemic in February the month before shut downs started. The first cruise was phenomenal. We felt like we were getting the value for our money and it was MAGIC. The second one was an awful experience. Worse than Carnival. I want to go through the specifics of the "why" behind our deciding this was never going to happen ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Outstanding Disney Cruise Experience

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Disney Magic

Blueland678
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We chose Disney because it was earned through a job recognition program. I would never chose Disney over another cruise line. I am so glad we went and experienced the Disney Magic. I still not a huge fan of Disney but Disney Cruise Line was outstanding. Spotless is the word of the week. Everything was Spotless and very very clean. Our room and everywhere you looked and went on the ship. Our ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with disabled person

Many great aspects, but dietary needs acomodations were a big letdown

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Disney Magic

banderacowgirl
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I had a lot of fun overall on the cruise and enjoyed the Rainforest room, spa services, character experiences, and entertainment. My room was very clean and the service was great with the exception of special dietary needs. I am vegetarian and gluten-free (celiac). While the appetizer salads were fantastic, I could not get them to actually serve me a full-sized salad or vegetable meal. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Excellent Staff, But Not A Cruise For Adults

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Disney Fantasy

NewCruiser823
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

We went on this cruise with extended family- there were 14 of us altogether. Of the 6 kids in our group, ages ranged from 4 to 10. My husband and I are a couple in our 30s with no children. As others have said, there aren’t enough words to describe how outstanding the entire crew and staff are. I’ve never seen people work so hard and be so friendly and pleasant at the same time. If my review ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Great experience

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Disney Fantasy

woodyfam
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

We enjoyed the Disney Fantasy. This was our first Disney cruise and it was fantastic. The service was amazing!! Our room steward was exceptional and really went over and beyond to make sure we were comfortable. The food was fairly good. Some meals in the dining room were just okay but that’s to be somewhat expected when they are preparing food in such huge quantities. We loved seeing the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Standard Inside Stateroom

Hospitality Done Right!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Disney Magic

discoroux
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

I had such an incredible time on my cruise to Castaway Cay and Cozumel. The housekeepers, servers, and bartenders on board all worked so hard and went that extra mile to make my trip something's special. Every night, dinner was absolutely on point! Palo served up the best rack of lamb I've ever had! All dining rooms had an excellent atmosphere, and I was quite impressed with how promptly food was ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Not for Everyone!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Disney Magic

Dollface6240
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We have cruised with different cruise lines over the last 15 years. Being a daughter of a Disney fanatic I had to try a Disney cruise for our grandkids. Let’s start with the positives. Our favorite bar to visit was Soul Cat Lounge. Isasias the Lead bartender is excellent and all of the hosts that work with him are the nicest and most friendly people ever! They really made our trip happy even ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge 1-Bedroom Suite with Verandah

