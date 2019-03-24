  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Disney Mexican Riviera Cruise Reviews

Characters 'Appearing and waving'.
Quiet Cove Adult Pool
Promenade Deck - unlike many ships you can walk/jog all way around - Love it
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
82 reviews

1-10 of 82 Disney Mexican Riviera Cruise Reviews

Wonder or Blunder NEW 2021 Guide

Review for Disney Wonder to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
tcbperez
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Disney is top notch. Our port was San Diego, all of Disney should be the same process. We arrived at the scheduled port time with no problem. We had to take a Covid test on-site. Our party was allowed to go in together in a semi-private portable curtained area. The test was self-administered with someone telling us what we needed to do. We were allowed on board in about 30 minutes after the test. ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

SPECTACULAR CREW & PRISTINE APPEARANCE

Review for Disney Wonder to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
IFLYMAUI
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a special cruise called HALLOWEEN ON THE HIGH SEAS. San Diego, Cabo, Mazatlan and PTO Vallarta/San Diego return. My first-ever holiday sailing. Cabin 5012 was forward and located on deck-5. A excellent location with great access to everything. This is a outside stateroom with the large picture window/porthole. The ship is in pristine condition. As in the cleanest ship I have ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Amazing Cruise!!!

Review for Disney Wonder to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
andruppets
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

No one does it better than Disney! After the terrible experience of taking my first cruise on Carnival about 5 years ago I was real hesitant to go cruising again...least to say I'm very glad I gave Disney a try because they changed my perspective on the whole cruising industry. Our cruise was a 7 night to the Mexican Rivera with stops in Cabo, Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta. Room: ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

After being on a larger Disney ship, the Wonder is a disappointment.

Review for Disney Wonder to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
laplume
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Summary of our trip: If you ever traveled on one of the larger Disney boats, the Dream or Fantasy, you will be somewhat disappointed on the Wonder. We traveled with our adult children and their children ages 8, 6, 2-1/2 and a 10 month old. My husband and I had connecting rooms with my daughter who has two babies. The connecting rooms helped with the small cabin size as we freely went back and ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

A nice experience, but probably not worth the extra $$$ for Disney name

Review for Disney Wonder to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
fac429
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

By way of background, this is the 3rd cruise my wife and I have been on and second with my 11 year old son (my wife and I took a short Carnival cruise nearly 15 years ago, and our family sailed on RC's Enchantment of the Seas this past summer). We had a good time on this cruise, but have come to the conclusion that the extra money you pay for the Disney name probably isn't worth it for us. ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Traveled with children

Disappointed On Balance

Review for Disney Wonder to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
SHLLBWLH
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We chose a Disney cruise because we thought it would be an ideal vacation for a couple with toddler. It’s a tough age to keep actively engaged. While the character greetings and related events were spectacular, experiences for toddlers overall were really quite limited. That being said, this alone was not why the magic was missing for us. The stateroom was not in the best shape when we arrived. ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Traveled with children

FUN AND MORE FUN

Review for Disney Wonder to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
marywalker
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

THIS IS MY SECOND DISNEY CRUISE. The first one in the carribean to their private island. It was so good that we decide to go on another one. This time is was from San Diego to Cabo and Enesanada. Checking on in San Diego was so smooth. No line up. As soon as I arrived in cabin after lunch in buffet, I phoned the conciege and asked for a robe since I was sharing with my daughter and her ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Disappointed in DCL Wonder

Review for Disney Wonder to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Cathlynn
10+ Cruises • Age 90s

We sailed the Disney Fantasy this past December. There was Disney magic at every turn, we loved it. We are seasoned cruisers, with 75+ cruises. The Disney Wonder, where do I begin? The excellent: The Golden Mickey, Frozen and Dream shows. The character experiences and the Kids Club. The Bad: Very poor service in dining room, luke warm food to cold food. The taste was terrible. We never had ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Standard Inside Stateroom

Traveled with children

The perfect getaway with your grandkids!

Review for Disney Wonder to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
CanadianStandard
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

An exceptional (whole family) vacation experience - we highly recommend! The brand name might scare all us 6 star luxury cruises away, (I certainly was for years!), but I will admit Disney delivered a fantastic product for everyone of us 'kids' (from 3 to 73). The 4 Cabins and Suites we booked were all well appointed, dining was a lot of fun and always delicious, and the entertainment was ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Best Disney cruise yet!

Review for Disney Wonder to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Curlsgirl21
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We were two adults traveling without children that stayed in an inside stateroom on deck 7 midship of the Disney Wonder. We had an amazing experience with superior service and I cannot wait for my next Disney cruise! -The main dining food was superb- many options on the menu! -Our servers in main dining were wonderful- best I’ve ever had on a cruise. They were personable, and very ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Standard Inside Stateroom

