Disney has great food and service.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Disney Dream

User Avatar
Dianesaquilter
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Service and food were outstanding. We are not "Disney people," and were a bit surprised at how many folks we met had been cruising with Disney 20, 25, 30 times! We didn't do a great many of the activities, so I can't really comment on them, but we enjoyed the Magic Window on our inside cabin, and watching Disney movies on the TV in our room. We also greatly enjoyed the dining rooms (I don't want ...
Sail Date: May 2024

That was .....disappointing

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Disney Dream

User Avatar
Alex F
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We’ve cruised with Disney three times before and I think it’s fair to say that things have changed. I’ll set the scene first. Two parents and our 25 year old daughter. All of us like Disney and our daughter LOVES Disney. The holiday started brilliantly when we were met at the train station by a free bus that took us to the port. There was only three of us on the bus. That was great. We ...
Sail Date: August 2023

Something changed after the pandemic

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Disney Dream

User Avatar
Gkrilov
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

This is our 5th Disney cruise overall, and our 1st post pandemic. We went on a 8 night Greek cruise and stayed in a verandah room in aft of the ship on the 8th deck and whenever the ship was moving faster than 19 knots (pretty much every night between ports) the entire back of the ship was vibrating horribly. This was everywhere, the animators palate (glasses dancing on the table), palo, on the ...
Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah (undersized or obstructed verandah)

Horrible embarkation

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Disney Magic

User Avatar
Jerrobbin1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We did the back to back Transatlantic and Mediterranean cruise this May. We arrived at our scheduled port time and there was approximately a one quarter mile long line outside of the terminal in the Florida sun. It took an hour and a half to enter the terminal and then an hour and twenty minutes to get our COVID test and to get registered. We finally boarded the ship 3 hours later. During the ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Pure Magic

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Disney Magic

User Avatar
Lazarusman
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We first sailed with Disney before the pandemic and we did have two cruises booked with them that were cancelled. When the UK staycations were released I did go a bit crazy and booked 5. We used our 125% cruise credit from the cancelled sailings. We did a B2B from Liverpool and the whole experience was great. We did miss the interaction with the characters as my son is disabled and does live ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Would never go back

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Disney Magic

User Avatar
jowa78
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

1. Room 8040 was terrible we keep hearing super loud thumping sounds from somewhere, my four year old who always sleeps like a baby woke up so many times and said it’s just too noisy 2. Food service was terrible, they ask you how you want the meat cooked but it’s never cooked to our preference and most things are cold when they reach us. We weren’t very happy that there were many times when ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Excellent!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Disney Magic

User Avatar
firstsailor
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Everything was good. Most excursions booked through DCL. My biggest complaint was that we wanted to cancel an excursion and although there were people who wanted it, they had no system of letting people know it was available and if we cancelled we would be charged even if someone else took it. The cruise director Tisa was amazing! We had so much fun at night. The shows were great, not just the ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Wonderful help in an emergency

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Disney Magic

User Avatar
Mary from Hawaii
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were on the Magic with a total of ten family members...my husband became ill, near death, the second day. We went to the ship hospital and were cared for by Dr. Nick. He was so comforting and helpful. My husband and I were removed from the ship and taken by ambulance to a hospital in La Spezia. Dr Nick checked in with me daily and also checked on my family helping them deal with the trauma and ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Traveled with children

Wedding anniversary trip

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Disney Magic

User Avatar
tracicypher
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was our first time cruising Disney alone without kids and our 3rd Disney cruise overall. We had an amazing time. I love spending time with the adults only activities, the alcohol tastings, hanging out in the adult sections etc. I have never been on another cruise line for fear of missing the magic, service and cleanliness that Disney brings. We like to see characters in passing, but don't ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Very Good, with room to improve, but would do it again

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Disney Magic

User Avatar
drewsnav
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We were a group of 11, spanning in age from 73 to 3. All in all, we really enjoyed ourselves and were more impressed by the cruise than we expected to be. Our cabins were even better than we hoped, and were very comfortable both for those in our party traveling solo and for our families of 3 and 4 to a cabin. The highs: 1. Easily, the most friendly and engaging staff on the ship were the ...
Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Traveled with children

