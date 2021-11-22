We have cruised several times, but this was our first Disney cruise. We were traveling with our adult daughter, son-in-law and two granddaughters.
We flew into MCO (Orlando) the day before the cruise. We stayed at Embassy Suites Airport which had a free shuttle from the airport. The next morning we were picked up by a Suburban from Access Transportation to be driven to the port. I cannot ...
It was been about 9 years since we have sailed on Disney and our first cruise in 2 years (since Covid). We had an amazing time. We were concerned with Covid how it would go but in typical Disney fashion it exceeded our expectations.
We arrived to the port at 11 am. After dropping our luggage, we were ushered through to Covid testing. The entire Covid testing staff role modeled the Disney ...
This was my second Disney cruise, the first was on Wonder in 2009. I had great expectations and was expecting many things after watching Youtube videos from recent sailings in February 2022. This sailing was still capacity-controlled which I felt made the trip more enjoyable. Face masks were only required in the terminal while boarding and in the Walt Disney Theatre. Unfortunately, this sailing ...
This was truly a magical experience on the Disney Dream with my family of four (with a 3 year old and 8 month old!) Every single crew member was absolutely phenomenal! Our cabin was very spacious and well maintained. One thing I particularly enjoyed is the focus this cruise line puts on guests and families. Each night at dinner, multiple servers waited on our table and played with/ entertained our ...
This cruise happened during the height of the Omicron wave when ships had started to tighten up onboard safety measures once again. With that said, and even with the safety protocols in place, Disney delivered quality entertainment, above average dining and wonderful, caring crew.
The other surprise with this cruise is that it was at the time where USVI were not allowing that many ships to ...
We are Gold status cruisers with Disney and have been on all 4 ships. The pre-cruise vaccination and online registration requirements were simple. Upon port arrival, we were assisted with a pre-boarding Covid test. Then we were directed to wait in our vehicle in the parking garage until test results were available, which was about 45 minutes. We had to monitor our email for the results to be sent ...
It was our first Disney Cruise experience. Overall great and we enjoyed our the stateroom and room services a lot. The room is bigger than other cruise lines and is well designed. The only concern was the dining experience and food quality. We sailed with Royal Caribbean before and I would say the food quality and service were definitely not better than (or worse) Royal Caribbean even if the price ...
I have cruised with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian in the past and always had great cruising experiences. I was deterred by DCL’s hefty price tag, but I was convinced to give it a go when my family wanted to go as a joint birthday/Christmas celebration. Overall we all had a great time, and have already put down a deposit for our next cruise!
Embarkation was easy, and the staff was ...
The overall cruise was wonderful but certainly way too expensive. It cost us 20K for 9 people and the overall experience was not worth that much money. We took a Disney Cruise 5 years ago so had previous experience with the ship, the entertainment and the character interactions. I understand the changes for Covid but I do think they went overboard with their precautions and it really impacted ...
My apologies in advance for this long review. But I have a lot to say.
I’m going to start by saying I completely understand that things are different now with COVID. I will also say, I think some companies, including Disney cruises, are abusing the circumstances to their benefit.
Pros: The ship is extremely well maintained! I gave the 4 stars review based mainly on how well kept the entire ...