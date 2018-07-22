Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Disney Europe River Cruise Reviews

Magic Window
Photo Credit: Dianesaquilter
Atrium
Photo Credit: Dianesaquilter
Chandelier in the atrium.
Photo Credit: Dianesaquilter
Vanellope's Treats
Photo Credit: GigiGigi99
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
13 reviews

1-10 of 13 Disney Europe River Cruise Reviews

Disney has great food and service.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Disney Dream

User Avatar
Dianesaquilter
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Service and food were outstanding. We are not "Disney people," and were a bit surprised at how many folks we met had been cruising with Disney 20, 25, 30 times! We didn't do a great many of the activities, so I can't really comment on them, but we enjoyed the Magic Window on our inside cabin, and watching Disney movies on the TV in our room. We also greatly enjoyed the dining rooms (I don't want ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Loved the ship – just less than the Magic

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Disney Dream

User Avatar
giomosby
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

First of all, I'll admit that my review will be a bit incomplete as my wife and I got covid on the ship and had to get isolated for half of the cruise. With that said, I think five nights is plenty enough time to judge the ship. I've been on the Magic for four cruises, and it's been a bit of my "home ship", in a way, so I was eager to see what the Dream had to offer. Unfortunately, I think ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Standard Inside Stateroom

Disney Does IT oh so right

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Disney Dream

User Avatar
bobito
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Second recent cruise on Disney cruise line after the pandemic. We are Diamond Plus members with RCCL (for perspective). Although RCCL ships are beautiful and entertainment is top notch the service and especially the Food has gone down the tube. Only the Specialty Dining is good. Disney however is the total package! Beautiful ships, amazing entertainment, spectacular service, great tasting food ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Fun for the grandkids

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Disney Magic

User Avatar
Grahambythesea
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chosen to take grand children on a holiday, originally intended to be 2 years ago but deferred because of Covid. Although Disney Magic is the oldest in the fleet, she is an elegant well appointed ship of a comfortable size, there were 2100 guests on board for this sailing, neatly full. Firstly the gripes: Disney’s chosen health partner Prenetics need to up their game and improve the website. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

Traveled with children

Horrible embarkation

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Disney Magic

User Avatar
Jerrobbin1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We did the back to back Transatlantic and Mediterranean cruise this May. We arrived at our scheduled port time and there was approximately a one quarter mile long line outside of the terminal in the Florida sun. It took an hour and a half to enter the terminal and then an hour and twenty minutes to get our COVID test and to get registered. We finally boarded the ship 3 hours later. During the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Embarking shamble

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Disney Magic

User Avatar
Fair comment
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Sailed from Tilbury for 2 day staycation 4 adults plus 22 month old toddler We all provided proof of double vaccine and paid £72 for little one to have test by the company Disney use. Arrived at Tilbury with 2.15 embarkation slot. Had the Disney app already downloaded so had everything organised. Waited in line for half hour then told we all need another lateral flow test. Even the little one ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Inside Stateroom

Traveled with children

Pure Magic

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Disney Magic

User Avatar
Lazarusman
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We first sailed with Disney before the pandemic and we did have two cruises booked with them that were cancelled. When the UK staycations were released I did go a bit crazy and booked 5. We used our 125% cruise credit from the cancelled sailings. We did a B2B from Liverpool and the whole experience was great. We did miss the interaction with the characters as my son is disabled and does live ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Would never go back

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Disney Magic

User Avatar
jowa78
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

1. Room 8040 was terrible we keep hearing super loud thumping sounds from somewhere, my four year old who always sleeps like a baby woke up so many times and said it’s just too noisy 2. Food service was terrible, they ask you how you want the meat cooked but it’s never cooked to our preference and most things are cold when they reach us. We weren’t very happy that there were many times when ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Very Good, with room to improve, but would do it again

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Disney Magic

User Avatar
drewsnav
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We were a group of 11, spanning in age from 73 to 3. All in all, we really enjoyed ourselves and were more impressed by the cruise than we expected to be. Our cabins were even better than we hoped, and were very comfortable both for those in our party traveling solo and for our families of 3 and 4 to a cabin. The highs: 1. Easily, the most friendly and engaging staff on the ship were the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Traveled with children

DCL - Barcelona to Dover

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Disney Magic

User Avatar
txcruise16
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This cruise had great ports and two nicely scheduled sea days. It was a great trip! The ship is in beautiful shape. We had wonderful food, terrific service and enjoyed our excursions. The shows on the ship were great though they are repeating them on cruises which is not my preference. We had sailed with DCL several times but had not sailed in Europe until this trip. We did a couple of days ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

