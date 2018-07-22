Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Disney Dream

First of all, I'll admit that my review will be a bit incomplete as my wife and I got covid on the ship and had to get isolated for half of the cruise. With that said, I think five nights is plenty enough time to judge the ship. I've been on the Magic for four cruises, and it's been a bit of my "home ship", in a way, so I was eager to see what the Dream had to offer. Unfortunately, I think ...